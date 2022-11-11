ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Papyrus Fragment of the Gospel of John Now at the Harry Ransom Center

AUSTIN, Texas — A credit-card-size fragment is all that survives of a manuscript scroll of the Gospel of John that was written in Greek circa A.D. 250-350. Once listed on eBay, it is now in the collection of the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin. It is on view to the public this fall.
Inspired by Biology, Physicists Make More Efficient Motors

Physicists at The University of Texas at Austin have discovered that mimicking human muscles can lead to more efficiently designed electric motors for use in robots and appliances. Their bioinspired motors use up to 22% less energy, have a greater range of motion and can lift objects higher than typical electric motors.
Light the Tower: Texas Soccer Wins Big 12 Conference

The University of Texas Tower will be lit in burnt orange on Tuesday night to commemorate No. 16 Texas Soccer’s 2022 Big 12 Conference regular season championship. Per tradition, the University recognizes UT sports programs who win a league team title with a burnt orange lighting of the campus landmark.
