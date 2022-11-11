ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KATU.com

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Shutting off on-campus streaming service

Whether it’s streaming from a phone, laptop or TV in a dorm, unwinding after class by binge-watching the latest season of the hottest new show is second-nature to many students. Before this year, students living on-campus have been able to access live Xfinity channels and HBO through a service...
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

