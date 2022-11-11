Read full article on original website
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
After holiday vote count delay, these are Whatcom election results
Some 7,500 ballots were left to be verified, processed and tabulated over the three-day Veterans Day weekend when county employees weren’t working.
KATU.com
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
Chronicle
Will This Rare Butterfly Found Only on San Juan Island Go Extinct?
SAN JUAN ISLAND — The chrysalises are delicately perched on twigs, safeguarded by little more than plastic food containers stacked on shelves inside the captive rearing lab. Barely more than a hundred of the dormant insects are the latest generation of a dwindling kind. Next spring they will emerge...
Western Front
Shutting off on-campus streaming service
Whether it’s streaming from a phone, laptop or TV in a dorm, unwinding after class by binge-watching the latest season of the hottest new show is second-nature to many students. Before this year, students living on-campus have been able to access live Xfinity channels and HBO through a service...
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
With 7,500 ballots yet to count, these are Whatcom County election results Thursday
Ballots that arrive by mail Friday, Nov. 11, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
q13fox.com
Burn bans in effect in Whatcom, Pierce and Snohomish Counties
A Stage 2 burn ban has been issued for parts of Whatcom County and a Stage 1 burn ban is in place for certain parts of Pierce and Snohomish County. Residents could be fined up to $1,000 for violations.
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 9, 2022
LYNDEN — Treat yourself to a dazzling display of lights at Lynden’s 32nd annual Edaleen Dairy Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3.
Your power outage guide for Whatcom County. Here’s what to do if lights go out
It’s crucial to be prepared with supplies and information in case of a power outage, and essential to know when power will come back.
Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to Bellingham sewer pump
Employees at Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant were alerted to a malfunction at the James Street sewer pump around 6 a.m. Saturday.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train Sunday in Bellingham
There were no reported injuries to the 143 passengers or crew onboard.
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
New restaurant planned for Homeskillet space in Bellingham, another reopens for ski season
Plus, a role-playing game-inspired tea shop, announced its soft opening this week.
