Abby Joseph

Ex-Wife Refuses to Delete Video of Husband Dancing Drunk at Her Brother's Wedding

At its best, a wedding is a joyous occasion that celebrates the love of two people and the beginning of their life together. It's also an opportunity for families to come together and form new bonds. However, alcohol is often present at weddings, and guests are frequently encouraged to drink. As a result, there is the potential for embarrassing behavior by the newlyweds, their parents, and other guests. While some people may be happy to have their drinking and dancing captured on video, others may not want their behavior to be memorialized in this way.
Aabha Gopan

Woman shocked after bridesmaid ran off with $5,000 of wedding money

Bride shocked after bridesmaid ‘disappeared from the face of the earth’ with $5,000 of her wedding money. Organizing a wedding and associated events like a bachelorette party can be hectic. But things were a bit more difficult for Emma Clair, a TikToker with 180,000 followers because one of her bridesmaids ran off with $5,000 of the wedding money.
Gillian Sisley

‘Petty’ Woman 'Abandons' 3 Children of Sister at Child-Free Wedding

Are there ever times when children should be at a wedding where they are not allowed?. Weddings can be a contentious issue, especially if the bride and groom have made decisions that their guests disagree with. One of the choices they might make that don’t tend to sit well with some is the decision to have a child-free wedding.
Newsweek

Dog Walking Down the Aisle in Custom Wedding Outfit Has People Obsessed

The internet has been delighted over a video of a dog who stole the show during a wedding ceremony. Shared on TikTok on Wednesday by Costa and Mason, a Barcelona-based wedding planning service, the video which has amassed over 2 million views shows a small dog trotting down the aisle in a custom dress to deliver the rings for the big moment.
