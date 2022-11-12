Read full article on original website
yourerie
Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro
Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race …. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?. Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in...
Parties Celebrating This Thing Are Getting Popular New York State
If there is one thing that just about all New Yorkers have in common, it's the fact that we don't need much convincing to go celebrate and party. However, it's surprising to see thing one type of party on the increase. While the number of people getting divorced in New...
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Nymag.com
New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime
In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
NY1
New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation
Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
westsidenewsny.com
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle
A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
american-rails.com
New York Polar Express Train Rides (2022)
There are several railroad museums and heritage train rides available in the state of New York. A number of these even offer special trips for the holidays, including Christmas. However, only a select few actually host officially licensed "The Polar Express" events. They feature a story-telling of Chris Van Allsburg's...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
norwoodnews.org
NYS to Auction More than 1,300 Surplus Items from Decommissioned COVID-19 Care Facilities
New York State Office of General Services (OGS) commissioner, Jeanette Moy, announced on Sunday, Nov. 13, the State will sell more than 1,300 items of FEMA-supplied inventory from decommissioned COVID-19 alternate care facilities at two auctions taking place on consecutive days. The auctions will be held at the New York...
