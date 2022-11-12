ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro

Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race …. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?. Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nymag.com

New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime

In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
NY1

New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation

Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
NEW YORK STATE
westsidenewsny.com

Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York

The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
american-rails.com

New York Polar Express Train Rides (2022)

There are several railroad museums and heritage train rides available in the state of New York. A number of these even offer special trips for the holidays, including Christmas. However, only a select few actually host officially licensed "The Polar Express" events. They feature a story-telling of Chris Van Allsburg's...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy