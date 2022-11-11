Read full article on original website
3printr.com
Chromatic announces market launch of ChromaScan software
Chromatic 3D Materials, a 3D-printing technology provider, has launched ChromaScan, an additive manufacturing software for printing resin on non-planar surfaces. This new technology allows manufacturers to 3D print durable, flexible materials directly onto substrates of any shape including metal, plastic and textiles. The result is industrial-strength adhesion between the printed material and the substrate without post processing or assembly.
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
Optomec and Acme Manufacturing Showcase First Automated Workcell for Adaptive Repair of Turbine Parts at Formnext
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Optomec Inc., a leader in 3D metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions and Acme Manufacturing, the global leader of robotic material removal systems, have partnered to produce an industry first, fully automated work cell initially optimized for repairing aviation compressor blades made of titanium. The turnkey work cell is the product of a two-year collaboration between the companies working with input from commercial maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and US DoD repair centers for aircraft engines. The automated work cell has a repair capacity of 85,000 titanium compressor blades per year and provides a compelling ROI when compared to traditional CNC machines and manual TIG welding. Technologies used in the automated work cell, are commercially available today and have been certified by civil aviation authorities around the world. Optomec will be exhibiting at Formnext in Frankfurt, November 15-18 in stand #12.0 E129. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005921/en/ ACME Turnkey Aerospace Blade Repair System and Blade Repair process. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
3printr.com
WASP presents 3D printer for recycled materials at Formnext 2022
At Formnext 2022, the main European Additive Manufacturing Fair, WASP presents two lines of 3D printers designed and developed by two internal vertical teams on LDM and FDM: a line for fluid-dense materials and one for polymeric materials. For the 3D printing of fluid-dense materials (LDM) there are 3 innovations:...
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Seoul Semiconductor’s Automotive Lighting Product Strategies in 2023
According to TrendForce’s latest report ,“2022 Global Automotive LED Product Trend and Regional Market Analysis”, despite the fact that automotive market demand fell due to the Russian-Ukraine conflicts and the Pandemic in China, automotive LED market demand in 2022 increases with the raise in market share of LED headlight and the development of advanced technologies including intelligent headlight, logo lamp, intelligent ambient lamp, Mini LED / HDR automotive display. Looking ahead, automotive lighting products tend to be characterized by personalization, communication display and driver assistance. In this context, TrendForce was honored to interview Allan Yu, sales VP of Seoul Semiconductor’s Shanghai branch company, who kindly shared us with the company’s product strategies of automotive lighting LED.
U.S. Argonne National Lab scales up startup SambaNova's latest AI system
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) computing startup SambaNova Systems said on Monday it delivered eight units of its latest AI system to the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, which is expanding its AI offering to researchers.
todaysemobility.com
Comau building battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau was selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all. Comau is supplying ACC with the expertise and equipment needed to automate manufacturing of the next-generation EV batteries.
Avery Dennison Research Reveals Supply Chain Challenges and Consumer Concerns
Avery Dennison’s most recent research polled 65 global apparel companies and 7,500 consumers to unlock the consumer mind-set on key issues while uncovering current challenges and logistical issues in the supply chain. The company found that stock inefficiencies and “inventory black holes” are further “exacerbating the supply chain crisis...
Building Design & Construction
What’s new at 173 architecture firms for 2022
More than 295 U.S. architecture and architecture-engineering (AE) firms participated in BD+C's 2022 Giants 400 survey. As part of the Giants survey process, participating firms are asked to describe their most impactful firm innovations and noteworthy company moves in the past 12 months. Here is a collection of the most compelling business and project innovations and business moves from the 2022 Architecture Giants:
accessinternational.media
Skyjack to produce in Mexico
Linamar Corp. announced that Skyjack will begin manufacturing select products from one of its Mexican production facillities as early as mid-2023. Speaking during its Q3 investors call on Nov. 9, Linamar President and COO Jim Jarrell said the access equipment manufacturer will begin producing telehandlers from one of Linamar’s four Mexican plants by mid-2023, with all additional product lines being added by the end of 2024. Linamar is Skyjack’s parent company.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power E launch brings best-in-class portable battery option with CATL LFP Technology
Mango Power Union broke into the green energy industry late last year with the world’s first 2-in-1, home-and-portable battery system which crowdfunded more than USD 1m in units. Mango Power, the up and coming challenger brand in the domestic energy storage industry, known for its user-centric product design and...
Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
salestechstar.com
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. WISeKey, a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
labpulse.com
University of Birmingham spinout ChromaTwist nabs 487K pounds to develop fluorescent dyes for flow cytometry
University of Birmingham spinout ChromaTwist said Monday it has secured 487,000 pounds ($571,438 U.S.) of equity investment to develop a new class of fluorescent dyes for the flow cytometry reagent market. This second round of equity investment brought in funds from directors, existing angel investors, angel groups, and the University...
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved in 2018 by...
SambaNova Delivers Next-Generation DataScale System to Argonne National Laboratory
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- SambaNova Systems is delivering its SambaNova’s DataScale® system to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory to provide a new resource for accelerating AI for science workloads, including large-scale imaging data and large language models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005422/en/ SambaNova Delivers Next-Generation DataScale Systems to Argonne National Laboratory (Photo: Business Wire)
Jabil Opens New Design Center to Support Sector Growth
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/ Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.
takeitcool.com
Lithium Carbonate Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Lithium Carbonate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Lithium Carbonate. Report Features Details. Product Name Lithium Carbonate. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material...
3printr.com
Diana Kalisz from AMUG honoured with Innovators Award
The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced Diana Kalisz, Vice President, Materials for 3D Systems, as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG bestows this award on those who have cultivated innovative ideas that have advanced the additive manufacturing industry. The Innovators Award will be presented at the 2023...
