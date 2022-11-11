Read full article on original website
Sintratec unveils its one-stop additive manufacturing solution: the All-Material Platform (AMP)
As a major milestone in the company’s history, Swiss manufacturer of industrial 3D printing systems Sintratec unveils its one-stop additive manufacturing solution: the All-Material Platform (AMP). In a world first, the AMP scales from prototyping to production and enables processing of all its materials on the same production line.
Raise3D launches Open Software Program to facilitate collaboration with software companies
Raise3D, the global provider of additive manufacturing solutions for SMEs and LSEs, and inventor of Hyper FFFTM, announces the launch of the Open Software Program (OSP), a program aiming at facilitating the cooperation of software companies with Raise3D. In November 2017, Raise3D launched its Open Filament Program (OFP), a program...
Inkbit unveils Titan Tough Epoxy 85 additive manufacturing material at Formnext 2022
Inkbit is set to unveil Titan Tough Epoxy 85, its latest additive manufacturing material, at Formnext. Specially formulated for durability, this material delivers enhanced performance for applications that require both high accuracy and production-grade mechanical properties. This material is the latest addition to the Inkbit Vista ecosystem and was developed in response to customer requests for parts that are tough, accurate, and designed for AM, which typically means intricate geometries.
Essentium to showcase the advanced capabilities of the HSE 3D printing platform at Formnext 2022
At Formnext 2022, Essentium, Inc., an innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, will showcase how its materials-first approach is helping customers to manufacture 3D printed parts without compromising on quality. The company will showcase the advanced capabilities of the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D Printing Platform and innovative materials certified for industrial 3D printed parts and tooling.
CADS Additive and Hexagon make AM-Studio data preparation software accessible worldwide
CADS Additive’s AM–Studio is arguably one of the most efficient solutions to use from product design to defect–free additive part. Thanks to Hexagon, the complete software solution for data preparation is now even more easily available around the world – as the Swedish group supports CADS Additive as a new distribution partner in over 100 countries worldwide.
Comprehensive partnership to enable a more sustainable future with circular additive manufacturing
To make 3D printing more sustainable, LEHVOSS Group, a global material compounder operating on high-performance materials for 3D printing under the brand name LUVOCOM 3F, Drywise a branded product of Thougth3D, also known in 3D printing for its Magigoo branded products, and UltiMaker, the global in professional 3D printing have partnered up with Aquafil, an Italian pioneer of the circular economy. The aim of this partnership is to bring to the market a circular PA6 material, that is manufactured from ECONYL and renewable resources and that can itself be recycled at the end of its useful life into new raw material.
SLM Solutions introduces highly anticipated NXG XII 600E with extended Z-axis
SLM Solutions Group AG announces a new product, NXG XII 600E, based on the highly acclaimed NXG XII 600 with an extended 1.5M build envelope in the Z-axis. SLM accepted its first order from Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), the prime contractor for a U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) project. AFRL funded this work to leverage additive manufacturing for advanced DoD applications. Customers who already have the NXG XII 600 installed or about to install customers can take advantage of its extensible architecture and have the option to upgrade their system to unlock the advantages of the extended Z build envelope. NXG XII 600E expects a scheduled delivery in 2023.
Printrite3D: Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite announce agreement
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI), a developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced an agreement with Dyndrite, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer...
Sciaky, Inc. to showcase its EBAM 3D printing solutions at Formnext 2022
Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and supplier of industrial metal 3D printing solutions, announced that they are exhibiting at Formnext22 in Frankfurt from November 15-18, 2022. Sciaky will exhibit aerospace components and refractory metal test articles at Formnext made with their patented Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) machines, and will discuss their Electron Beam Welding (EBW) capabilities.
Linde to exhibit a number of flagship gas technologies at this year’s Formnext
Linde will be exhibiting a number of flagship gas technologies at this year’s Formnext (15-18 November), including its bespoke gas mixture developed specifically to optimize printing in laser powder bed fusion processes; pioneering gas atomization solutions for metal powder production; its turnkey offering to help accelerate the use of the special alloy nitinol, plus the opportunity to confidentially discuss innovative technologies to combat the market for counterfeit additive manufactured parts.
Fraunhofer ILT and 6K Additive create complete life cycle assessment for additive manufacturing
6K Additive, a division of 6K, a specialist in the sustainable production of engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, and Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT, one of the world’s leading centers for contract research in laser development and application, announced a collaboration to create a complete life cycle assessment (LCA) for additive manufacturing. The study will use sustainably manufactured Ni718 powder produced by 6K Additive, for an industrial component manufactured on a laser powder bed fusion machine to better understand the carbon footprint from material through additive manufacturing process and post-processing. Early results from the study will be on display at the Fraunhofer ILT stand # 51 Hall 11.
Sigma Additive Solutions publishes financial and operating results for Q3 2022
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI), a developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Key Third Quarter and Subsequent 2022 Highlights and Business Update. Sigma expands its OEM footprint with in-process quality assurance...
Dyndrite and Novanta enhance laser-based AM metal decorating press capabilities
Dyndrite, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next-generation digital manufacturing hardware and software, announced a collaboration with Novanta Corporation in support of their Firefly 3D and Lightning II laser beam steering solutions. The companies will collaborate on a proof-of-concept that will allow Dyndrite software to directly generate low-level scanning trajectories for Novanta hardware.
Lubrizol and colorFabb announce the joint development of new varioShoreTPU
Lubrizol 3D Printing Solutions and colorFabb announced the joint development of new varioShoreTPU materials to increase foaming capabilities and present extra functionalities for additive manufacturing. varioShore is made with Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) technology. varioShoreTPU’s unique filament technology enables a different hardness range to be. printed...
Lubrizol announces commercial launch of new ESTANE 3D TPU M88A
Lubrizol 3D Printing Solutions has announced the commercial release of ESTANE 3D TPU M88A thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) under a selective availability program. This grade is exclusively designed and certified for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 series, a 3D printing solution ideal for production applications. ESTANE 3D M88A is a flexible and highly durable material suited for production parts and the printing of complex geometries and lattice structures.
How ultrasound can make 3D printed parts stronger and more durable
In the near future, ultrasound will enable industrial 3D printers to manufacture more robust, durable and cheaper components for aerospace, toolmaking and other industries than ever before. Researchers from Dresden, Hamburg and Melbourne, Australia, have joined forces in a research alliance to bring this new technology to market within three years. Their “UltraGrain” project, launched in June 2022, aims to produce a tailored fine-grained microstructure (“grading”) in wire- and powder-based additive manufacturing technologies which promises to improve the mechanical properties and corrosion resistance of the majority of engineering alloys.
Duann Scott appointed new Executive Director at 3MF Consortium
The 3MF Consortium, an organization dedicated to advancing a universal specification for 3D printing, today announced the appointment of Duann Scott as its new Executive Director. Scott supersedes Luis Baldez, who has served as Executive Director since 2020. Upon his appointment, Baldez spearheaded the evolution of 3MF from development to...
IDEA -Two production lines with exemplary character
They had an ambitious goal – to industrialize additive manufacturing for both OEMs and SMEs. To reach it, partners from industry along with the Fraunhofer Institutes for Laser Technology ILT and for Production Technology IPT as well as RWTH Aachen University launched the BMBF joint project “IDEA – Industrialization of Digital Engineering and Additive Manufacturing” three years ago. As part of the project, they built two automated, additive production lines for metal 3D printing with exemplary performance to produce powerful high-end components such as those for gas turbines. And they did so successfully: In Berlin and Georgensgmünd, metal components have recently been produced with 3D printing, demonstrating how not only large corporations, but also SMEs can additively produce individualized components in medium batch sizes economically. Fraunhofer ILT’s Laser Power Bed Fusion (LPBF) process and digital engineering along the entire product development chain play an important role in optimizing the components.
Peopoly presents new Phenom XXL V2 with higher resolution and Vlare plate
Peopoly launched Phenom XXL in Aug 2020 with great fanfare as Industrial and education users enjoyed the big jump in print volume. Taking cues from 2 years worth of feedback from advanced users in the medical, automobile, and entertainment industries, Peopoly improves XXL further into the next generation of large format MSLA printer, the Phenom XXL V2.
Redwire sends improved BioFabrication Facility 3D bio-printer to ISS
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a specialist in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, is launching its upgraded 3D bioprinter, the BioFabrication Facility (BFF), along with three other payloads on Northrop Grumman’s 18th cargo resupply services mission (NG-18) for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is scheduled to lift off no earlier than Sunday, November 6 at 5:50 a.m. EST from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A on Wallops Island, Virginia.
