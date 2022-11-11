They had an ambitious goal – to industrialize additive manufacturing for both OEMs and SMEs. To reach it, partners from industry along with the Fraunhofer Institutes for Laser Technology ILT and for Production Technology IPT as well as RWTH Aachen University launched the BMBF joint project “IDEA – Industrialization of Digital Engineering and Additive Manufacturing” three years ago. As part of the project, they built two automated, additive production lines for metal 3D printing with exemplary performance to produce powerful high-end components such as those for gas turbines. And they did so successfully: In Berlin and Georgensgmünd, metal components have recently been produced with 3D printing, demonstrating how not only large corporations, but also SMEs can additively produce individualized components in medium batch sizes economically. Fraunhofer ILT’s Laser Power Bed Fusion (LPBF) process and digital engineering along the entire product development chain play an important role in optimizing the components.

