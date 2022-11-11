BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005340/en/ Under a contract with the Veterans Health Administration, Desktop Metal will develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. Shown here, FreeFoam parts can be 3D printed at a fraction of their final desired size and expanded when ready for use, minimizing storage and warehouse needs and allowing for custom foam products. (Photo: Business Wire)

