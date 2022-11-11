Read full article on original website
Building Design & Construction
What’s new at 173 architecture firms for 2022
More than 295 U.S. architecture and architecture-engineering (AE) firms participated in BD+C's 2022 Giants 400 survey. As part of the Giants survey process, participating firms are asked to describe their most impactful firm innovations and noteworthy company moves in the past 12 months. Here is a collection of the most compelling business and project innovations and business moves from the 2022 Architecture Giants:
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
cryptonewsz.com
USM.World announces its merger with Zebec Protocol
USM.World, the parent organization of the 3D virtual world United States of Mars (USM), takes great delight in making the official news that they have joined forces with Zebec Protocol to build a collaboration that will be advantageous to both parties. They can now take advantage of the possibility of establishing a headquarters in the metaverse by working together. Zebec Protocol is a DeFi protocol that was successfully deployed on the Solana blockchain in 2021.
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
Desktop Metal Announces Major Contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Variety of 3D Printed FreeFoam™ Products
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005340/en/ Under a contract with the Veterans Health Administration, Desktop Metal will develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. Shown here, FreeFoam parts can be 3D printed at a fraction of their final desired size and expanded when ready for use, minimizing storage and warehouse needs and allowing for custom foam products. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digiday
Media Buying Briefing: IPG steps up its decarbonization efforts as GroupM, Dentsu evolve their programs
Anyone looking to build a home or office needs to follow agreed-upon building codes. They’re free to use any construction company they want but have to follow the same rules of construction. That’s the perfect analogy for what needs to come to fruition in the brand marketing ecosystem as...
3printr.com
Quantica announces Desktop System for multi-material 3D application development
Last November at the international additive manufacturing exhibition Formnext, Quantica announced its T1 Pro, an R&D system that showcased the company’s multi-material, ultra-high viscosity jetting capabilities, known as NovoJet. A year later, Quantica is back at the Frankfurt-based expo, this time introducing a new Desktop system– the NovoJet C-7.
envirotech-online.com
Award winning pH sensors impress at WWEM exhibition
Following a very successful WWEM, award winning ANB Sensors (Top Ocean Tech Service Provider 2022) unique and ground-breaking calibration-free pH sensors are now available for the water industry. While the industry standard glass electrode is the most widely used pH sensor it has a basic operational flaw, it requires human calibration to account for signal drift during deployment. The wastewater and environmental monitoring industries require a smarter, more cost effective, reliable and robust solution that can operate autonomously with minimal maintenance.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
3printr.com
Chromatic announces market launch of ChromaScan software
Chromatic 3D Materials, a 3D-printing technology provider, has launched ChromaScan, an additive manufacturing software for printing resin on non-planar surfaces. This new technology allows manufacturers to 3D print durable, flexible materials directly onto substrates of any shape including metal, plastic and textiles. The result is industrial-strength adhesion between the printed material and the substrate without post processing or assembly.
aiexpress.io
Spark Raises $2.5M in Seed Funding
Spark, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of a digital artwork app, raised $2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Konvoy, with participation from Lengthy Journey. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for product growth, together with increasing the number of digital artwork instruments and creating new sport modes.
thenewscrypto.com
Google Enhances Partnership with Aptos and Explores Into Web3
Aptos, a cryptocurrency company, has partnered with Google Cloud. Google expands its web3 footprint with a variety of cryptocurrency initiatives. Aptos, a layer 1 blockchain infrastructure company, has partnered with Google Cloud to power some of its validator nodes. Aptos co-founder and CEO Mo Shaikh spoke alongside Simon Baksys, the go-to-market, and business development lead for Google’s Web3 division, on a panel at TOKEN2049 London about the partnership.
agritechtomorrow.com
Interconnected machinery to make agriculture more sustainable, the vision of xFarm Technologies for EIMA International 2022
The tech company will be showcasing its latest products and partnerships at the landmark event, November 9-13, 2022, in Bologna, Italy. xFarm Technologies (https://xfarm.ag/), a tech company helping the agri-food sector to go digital, is ready for the 45th edition of the International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery, taking place Nov. 9-13 in Bologna, Italy. EIMA International is one of the leading events in agricultural mechanics, where international exhibitors display their state-of-the-art technologies and innovations.
3printr.com
Dyformer: 3DChimera presents latest product at Formnext 2022
3DChimera will showcase their newest product, the Dyeformer, at this year’s Formnext event in Frankfurt, Germany. A fully functioning system can be seen at their booth in the USA Pavilion, Hall 11, Stand B51B. September’s release of the Dyeformer closed a gap in the market for an accessible, affordable, and consistent method to dye traditionally white or gray powder bed fusion 3D printed Nylon PA12 parts.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
9% of Suppliers Worldwide are Fully Automated Across B2B Commerce: Study
Only 9% of suppliers are now fully automated across the B2B commerce experience, detailing that while suppliers see the value in automation, most haven’t moved to streamline high-friction processes, stalling global supply chain transformation, according to a new JAGGAER survey. Suppliers cite “responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)” (43%)...
maritime-executive.com
Innovations in Decarbonization and Digitalization at SNIC 2022
Singapore and Norway are leading the way – SNIC 2022 is a call to action for maritime decarbonization. Our ambition is to make Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2022 the most valuable conference in Singapore on maritime & offshore decarbonization and digitalization. NBAS, The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
3printr.com
3D Systems Corporation and Advanced Laser Materials announce partnership
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and ALM announced they have entered into a partnership to expand access to 3D printing materials. ALM will add 3D Systems’ DuraForm PAx material to its portfolio, providing its customers access to a unique copolymer specifically designed for use with available Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technologies.
Former National Grid Director Joins Reactive Technologies as Chief Strategic Growth Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Reactive Technologies, a UK and Finland-based grid resilience technology company, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team, appointing Duncan Burt as Chief Strategic Growth Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005438/en/ Duncan Burt joins Reactive Technologies as Chief Strategic Growth Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jabil Opens New Design Center to Support Sector Growth
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/ Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.
