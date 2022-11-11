Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Dyformer: 3DChimera presents latest product at Formnext 2022
3DChimera will showcase their newest product, the Dyeformer, at this year’s Formnext event in Frankfurt, Germany. A fully functioning system can be seen at their booth in the USA Pavilion, Hall 11, Stand B51B. September’s release of the Dyeformer closed a gap in the market for an accessible, affordable, and consistent method to dye traditionally white or gray powder bed fusion 3D printed Nylon PA12 parts.
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
yankodesign.com
Lego’s first 3D-printed element is a toy duck for your minifigs
Lego has become a brand synonymous with fun and creativity and while originally it was meant for kids, those young at heart have grown to embrace it whatever their age. In fact, I probably know more adults than kids who enjoy building all sorts of things with the blocks and creating pop culture stuff through the various geeky sets available. Minifigs or minifigures are part and parcel of the Lego craze and we see characters and even customized ones added to scenes and spaces. What if these minifigs can have their own toys as well?
TechCrunch
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers from the Netherlands Propose a Machine Learning-based Method to Design New Complex Metamaterials with Useful Properties
Combinatorial problems often arise in puzzles, origami, and metamaterial design. Such problems have rare collections of solutions that generate intricate and distinct boundaries in configuration space. Using standard statistical and numerical techniques, capturing these boundaries is often quite challenging. Is it possible to flatten a 3D origami piece without causing damage? This question is one such combinatorial issue. As each fold needs to be consistent with flattening, such results are difficult to predict simply by glancing at the design. To answer such questions, the UvA Institute of Physics and the research center AMOLF have shown that researchers may more effectively and precisely respond to such queries by using machine learning techniques.
3printr.com
Chromatic announces market launch of ChromaScan software
Chromatic 3D Materials, a 3D-printing technology provider, has launched ChromaScan, an additive manufacturing software for printing resin on non-planar surfaces. This new technology allows manufacturers to 3D print durable, flexible materials directly onto substrates of any shape including metal, plastic and textiles. The result is industrial-strength adhesion between the printed material and the substrate without post processing or assembly.
techeblog.com
Researchers Use New VIOLA Imitation Learning Algorithm to Teach a Robot to Make Coffee
OrionStar’s AI-powered 5G robotic coffee master may be years away, but if the VIOLA imitation learning algorithm is used to train basic robotics arms, it may become a reality sooner than later. This object-centric imitation learning approach to learning closed-loop visuomotor policies for robot manipulation can be used to teach a robotic arm to make a cup of coffee using K-cups.
3printr.com
Quantica announces Desktop System for multi-material 3D application development
Last November at the international additive manufacturing exhibition Formnext, Quantica announced its T1 Pro, an R&D system that showcased the company’s multi-material, ultra-high viscosity jetting capabilities, known as NovoJet. A year later, Quantica is back at the Frankfurt-based expo, this time introducing a new Desktop system– the NovoJet C-7.
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
3printr.com
3D Systems Corporation and Advanced Laser Materials announce partnership
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and ALM announced they have entered into a partnership to expand access to 3D printing materials. ALM will add 3D Systems’ DuraForm PAx material to its portfolio, providing its customers access to a unique copolymer specifically designed for use with available Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technologies.
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Seoul Semiconductor’s Automotive Lighting Product Strategies in 2023
According to TrendForce’s latest report ,“2022 Global Automotive LED Product Trend and Regional Market Analysis”, despite the fact that automotive market demand fell due to the Russian-Ukraine conflicts and the Pandemic in China, automotive LED market demand in 2022 increases with the raise in market share of LED headlight and the development of advanced technologies including intelligent headlight, logo lamp, intelligent ambient lamp, Mini LED / HDR automotive display. Looking ahead, automotive lighting products tend to be characterized by personalization, communication display and driver assistance. In this context, TrendForce was honored to interview Allan Yu, sales VP of Seoul Semiconductor’s Shanghai branch company, who kindly shared us with the company’s product strategies of automotive lighting LED.
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
physiciansweekly.com
3D-Printed Model for Simulation Training of Laparoscopic Pancreaticojejunostomy
The laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy procedure is among the riskiest and most challenging procedures. In clinics, the operation is rarely permitted to be performed by surgeons with low or intermediate seniority. Therefore, the creation of an efficient stepwise training program and a trustworthy simulation training model with an emphasis on laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy was urgently required.
satnews.com
DARPA’s robotic servicing of GEO sats demo mission aims for a 2024 launch + Naval Research Lab + SpaceLogistics project involvement
All component-level tests are complete on DARPA’s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program and the on-orbit demonstration mission is on schedule for launch in 2024 — the RSGS goal is to enable inspection and servicing of satellites in GEO, where hundreds of satellites provide communications, meteorological, national security, and other vital functions. Currently, no options exist for visual diagnosis, upgrades or repairs of a malfunctioning satellite’s components.
scitechdaily.com
MIT Engineers Develop a Low-Cost Terahertz Camera Using Quantum Dots
The new terahertz camera device provides greater sensitivity and speed than previous versions, and could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, and communications. Terahertz radiation, also known as submillimeter radiation, has wavelengths that lie between those of microwaves and visible light. It can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect...
Happi
L'Oréal's Colorsonic Named a Time Best Invention of the Year
L’Oréal’s Colorsonic has been named as one of the Time 2022 Best Inventions. The lightweight, handheld device uses an innovative, mess-free process to mix hair color and apply it evenly, delivering consistent hair color results for consumers at home. “What has remained consistent across the decades is...
Comments / 0