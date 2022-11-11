Lego has become a brand synonymous with fun and creativity and while originally it was meant for kids, those young at heart have grown to embrace it whatever their age. In fact, I probably know more adults than kids who enjoy building all sorts of things with the blocks and creating pop culture stuff through the various geeky sets available. Minifigs or minifigures are part and parcel of the Lego craze and we see characters and even customized ones added to scenes and spaces. What if these minifigs can have their own toys as well?

5 DAYS AGO