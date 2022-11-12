Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
News On 6
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
News On 6
Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning Newscasts To Be Statewide
Oklahoma's Own News 9 is moving downtown, and we're excited!. Our final broadcast at the studios on Kelley Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City will be Saturday morning. So that we can prepare for our first broadcast Sunday night from 100 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City, our Saturday night and Sunday morning broadcasts will be done statewide from our Tulsa station, News On 6.
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
News On 6
OKCFD Responds To Commercial Fire In South OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial fire Monday morning in south Oklahoma City. Firefighters said this happened in a building near South Robinson Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. The building collapsed on the inside and caused firefighters to fight the blaze from the exterior,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Police said officers were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. Officers said 34-year-old Dillard Tornes was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on...
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
News On 6
WATCH: News 9 Says Goodbye To Kelley Ave. Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 aired its final newscast Saturday morning from the studio on Kelley Avenue. The first broadcast from our new downtown location will be Sunday night.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
KOCO
WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma
Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
News On 6
Join Us On News 9 At 5:30 For First Newscast From New Downtown Studio
A new era of Oklahoma journalism starts Sunday night Nov. 13 in downtown Oklahoma City. We hope you'll join us on News 9 for our first newscast from our new studio in our new building. Our early broadcast will air at 5:30, and then we'll be back on at 10...
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
News On 6
34-Year-Old Shot, Killed In NW OKC; Homicide Investigation Underway
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said responded to the scene at around 1:58 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway regarding gunshots being heard in the area. A person in the area discovered Dillard...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
News On 6
Devon Ice Rink Opening Wednesday In Downtown Oklahoma City
The Devon Ice Rink will open this Wednesday after the original opening date was pushed back due to the weather. Admission is $14 per person, skate rental included, and $9 per person if they bring their own skates. There are military discounts and group rates available. For more information and...
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
Violent crimes like homicides, rapes, robberies, aggravated assault, all down across the board in Oklahoma City
Nationally, robbery and aggravated assault numbers are up across the country this year compared to last, but that's not the case for Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police turn to technology to help fight crime
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers turned to new technology to help boost their police presence amid low staffing numbers. Police are using new tools like drones to see areas that might be too dangerous for officers. "We have drones that really increase our capability," said Oklahoma City...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
