Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro

Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning Newscasts To Be Statewide

Oklahoma's Own News 9 is moving downtown, and we're excited!. Our final broadcast at the studios on Kelley Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City will be Saturday morning. So that we can prepare for our first broadcast Sunday night from 100 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City, our Saturday night and Sunday morning broadcasts will be done statewide from our Tulsa station, News On 6.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Responds To Commercial Fire In South OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial fire Monday morning in south Oklahoma City. Firefighters said this happened in a building near South Robinson Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. The building collapsed on the inside and caused firefighters to fight the blaze from the exterior,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Police said officers were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. Officers said 34-year-old Dillard Tornes was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma

Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

34-Year-Old Shot, Killed In NW OKC; Homicide Investigation Underway

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said responded to the scene at around 1:58 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway regarding gunshots being heard in the area. A person in the area discovered Dillard...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Devon Ice Rink Opening Wednesday In Downtown Oklahoma City

The Devon Ice Rink will open this Wednesday after the original opening date was pushed back due to the weather. Admission is $14 per person, skate rental included, and $9 per person if they bring their own skates. There are military discounts and group rates available. For more information and...
KOCO

Oklahoma City police turn to technology to help fight crime

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers turned to new technology to help boost their police presence amid low staffing numbers. Police are using new tools like drones to see areas that might be too dangerous for officers. "We have drones that really increase our capability," said Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

