magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita beats Henderson in OT to complete perfect regular season
ARKADELPHIA – In a fashion that has come to be expected in the Battle of the Ravine football series between cross-street rivals Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University, the Tigers rallied to erase a late 14-point deficit on Saturday and beat the Reddies 40-37 in overtime at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.
Oklahoma sees lead shrink but holds off UAPB
Jalen Hill scored 22 points and Grant Sherfield added 16, all in the second half, as Oklahoma hung on to
Mississippi State wary of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s upset potential
Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will both be playing their second game in less than 48 hours when they meet
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
magnoliareporter.com
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust
Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
hopeprescott.com
City of Hope Sets Thanksgiving Schedule and Trash Pick-Up
The City of Hope will be closed Thursday November 24th and Friday November 25th, 2022 for Thanksgiving Day. Monday and Tuesday collection routes will run their normal schedule. Rubbish will be collected on Wednesday. There will be NO trash pickup Thursday and Friday. The Commercial truck will run its normal...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
hotsprings.org
The OAK room & bar | Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout - FeastMode! Hot Springs
We're visiting Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to see what's cooking in the newly opened OAK room & bar!. Oaklawn has unveiled a variety of new features and attractions to their resort and the OAK room & bar is the latest installment, offering upscale dining in an elegant atmosphere. In this episode of Feast Mode, Chef Aaron Lyons shows us how he prepares the popular Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout.
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
magnoliareporter.com
Freeze warning on for Columbia County and South Arkansas
Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the region may expect sub-freezing temperatures from 25-30 degrees though Sunday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and...
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
hopeprescott.com
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Alcohol sales approved in Hot Spring, Polk Counties
Voters in two dry counties voted this week to approve alcohol sales for the first time in nearly a century.
KATV
Little Rock FBI & DEA: 45 arrested, kilos of drugs and dozens of guns seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested...
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
