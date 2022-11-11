Read full article on original website
How ultrasound can make 3D printed parts stronger and more durable
In the near future, ultrasound will enable industrial 3D printers to manufacture more robust, durable and cheaper components for aerospace, toolmaking and other industries than ever before. Researchers from Dresden, Hamburg and Melbourne, Australia, have joined forces in a research alliance to bring this new technology to market within three years. Their “UltraGrain” project, launched in June 2022, aims to produce a tailored fine-grained microstructure (“grading”) in wire- and powder-based additive manufacturing technologies which promises to improve the mechanical properties and corrosion resistance of the majority of engineering alloys.
Comprehensive partnership to enable a more sustainable future with circular additive manufacturing
To make 3D printing more sustainable, LEHVOSS Group, a global material compounder operating on high-performance materials for 3D printing under the brand name LUVOCOM 3F, Drywise a branded product of Thougth3D, also known in 3D printing for its Magigoo branded products, and UltiMaker, the global in professional 3D printing have partnered up with Aquafil, an Italian pioneer of the circular economy. The aim of this partnership is to bring to the market a circular PA6 material, that is manufactured from ECONYL and renewable resources and that can itself be recycled at the end of its useful life into new raw material.
Raise3D launches Open Software Program to facilitate collaboration with software companies
Raise3D, the global provider of additive manufacturing solutions for SMEs and LSEs, and inventor of Hyper FFFTM, announces the launch of the Open Software Program (OSP), a program aiming at facilitating the cooperation of software companies with Raise3D. In November 2017, Raise3D launched its Open Filament Program (OFP), a program...
Lubrizol announces commercial launch of new ESTANE 3D TPU M88A
Lubrizol 3D Printing Solutions has announced the commercial release of ESTANE 3D TPU M88A thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) under a selective availability program. This grade is exclusively designed and certified for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 series, a 3D printing solution ideal for production applications. ESTANE 3D M88A is a flexible and highly durable material suited for production parts and the printing of complex geometries and lattice structures.
Sciaky, Inc. to showcase its EBAM 3D printing solutions at Formnext 2022
Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and supplier of industrial metal 3D printing solutions, announced that they are exhibiting at Formnext22 in Frankfurt from November 15-18, 2022. Sciaky will exhibit aerospace components and refractory metal test articles at Formnext made with their patented Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) machines, and will discuss their Electron Beam Welding (EBW) capabilities.
Fraunhofer ILT and 6K Additive create complete life cycle assessment for additive manufacturing
6K Additive, a division of 6K, a specialist in the sustainable production of engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, and Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT, one of the world’s leading centers for contract research in laser development and application, announced a collaboration to create a complete life cycle assessment (LCA) for additive manufacturing. The study will use sustainably manufactured Ni718 powder produced by 6K Additive, for an industrial component manufactured on a laser powder bed fusion machine to better understand the carbon footprint from material through additive manufacturing process and post-processing. Early results from the study will be on display at the Fraunhofer ILT stand # 51 Hall 11.
SLM Solutions introduces highly anticipated NXG XII 600E with extended Z-axis
SLM Solutions Group AG announces a new product, NXG XII 600E, based on the highly acclaimed NXG XII 600 with an extended 1.5M build envelope in the Z-axis. SLM accepted its first order from Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), the prime contractor for a U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) project. AFRL funded this work to leverage additive manufacturing for advanced DoD applications. Customers who already have the NXG XII 600 installed or about to install customers can take advantage of its extensible architecture and have the option to upgrade their system to unlock the advantages of the extended Z build envelope. NXG XII 600E expects a scheduled delivery in 2023.
Printrite3D: Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite announce agreement
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI), a developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced an agreement with Dyndrite, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer...
TOffeeAM secures £5m international venture capital investment
Imperial startup TOffeeAM has secured £5 million in international venture capital investment, money that will support further growth in its business applying artificial intelligence (AI) to the design of greener, cleaner engines and other machines. It already counts big names such as Boeing and Rolls-Royce among its clients, along with several Formula 1 racing car teams.
Axtra3D launches first pre-orders for Lumia X1 and Revox X1
Axtra3D, a transformational company formed by 3D printing industry veterans, launches Lumia X1 and Revox X1 3D printers that are set to propel additive manufacturing to its next levels of productivity and performance. Proprietary technologies supercharge the possibilities for photopolymerization with unrivaled quality at speed. Debuting at Formnext 2022, the first systems from Axtra3D are now available for preorder with a show special.
