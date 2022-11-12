ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Dainja dominates as No. 23 Illinois tops Kansas City, 86-48

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzoVy_0j869ZWZ00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Dain Dainja scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 86-48 win over Kansas City on Friday night.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists for the Illini (2-0).

Shemarri Allen led the Roos (0-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 19 shooting.

Shannon opened the scoring with a vicious dunk, but Illinois fell behind 9-5 early as it missed 17 of its first 18 shots.

Dainja broke the drought by getting a fadeaway jumper to go down and drawing a foul after grabbing an offensive rebound. He hit the ensuing free throw and Matthew Mayer drilled a 3 on the next possession, part of a 21-4 run the Illini pieced together to take a comfortable 17-point lead into the half.

Illinois scored 28 points off of 24 Kansas City turnovers and limited the Roos to eight points off of 11 turnovers.

“Defense was the thing that changed the game for us today,” Dainja said. “Energy is what I wanted to (bring) to the team.”

The Roos missed 10 of their last 11 shots of the first half and shot 31.3% for the night.

“Tough one for the guys,” first-year Kansas City coach Marvin Menzies said. “I feel bad for the players just because of the lack of ability to show the progress. When you’re rebuilding a program you want to keep taking steps forward. There’s peaks and valleys in a season. The teams that deal with the adversity during the valleys are the teams that end up on top.”

Freshman guard Jayden Epps scored 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting and added three rebounds and three assists.

“(It goes) back to the defense, back to just playing together,” Epps said. “I feel like when we move the ball, play defense, when we play together, we’re just a great team.”

Another freshman guard, Skyy Clark, added 10 points and five rebounds with zero turnovers after he committed five in his Illinois debut on Monday.

DAINJA ZONE

Plenty of questions have hovered over how Illinois will replace the production and influence of former center Kofi Cockburn.

Dainja appears to have some answers.

“I definitely learned a lot from him, but I work hard,” Dainja said. “I’ve been working hard all whole life. This is starting to pay off.”

Dainja had a career-high five blocked shots.

CHAMPAIGN REUNION

Illinois honored its 2021 Big Ten regular season championship team on Friday as former players Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn, Da’Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer returned to campus to see the championship banner raised.

After the game, Underwood said he “got in this 36 years ago for nights like tonight.”

“To see young people create a memory, five years worth to be honest, for Trent and Da’Monte,” Underwood said. “The (tribute) video was incredible.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas City: The Roos made it difficult on the Illini early on with a strong effort on the glass and by mixing in some zone, despite being clearly outmatched. Menzies’ group seems to lack perimeter shooters, which also showcased itself in a 59-56 loss to Division II Lincoln (Missouri) on Monday when the Roos went 5 of 25 from long distance.

Illinois: The result was hardly ever in question Friday, but this Illinois team seems to be struggling with shot selection so far against mid-major opponents. That will have to improve if the Illini are going to show well in Las Vegas in games against No. 12 Texas and either No. 5 Baylor or No. 18 Virginia later this month.

Kansas City: Hosts Calvary Bible, which plays in the Association of Christian College Athletics, on Monday.

Illinois: Hosts Monmouth on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Shannon Jr. drops 30, No. 19 Illinois blows out Monmouth

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in the first half alone on his way to a 30-point performance, leading Illinois to a 103-65 blowout win over Monmouth Monday night at State Farm Center. In the final game of a season opening three-game homestand, the 19th-ranked Illini (3-0) had three players in double-figures, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Associated Press

No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation’s longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10 assists and Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help the defending national champs rally past No. 7 Duke 69-64. “We didn’t know where he was at times; we sent out a missing person’s report in the second half,” interim coach Norm Roberts joked, referring to Dick. “But this is his first real big-boy game he’s played in and I thought he really responded.”
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction

Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State. Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game. However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WCIA

Clark, Epps taking hold of point guard role

WCIA — With two wins under its belt, Illinois basketball has one more tune up Monday before getting some really tough non-conference opponents later this week in Las Vegas. One spot on the court that seems to have been settled in the first week is point guard. With so much experience at the position leaving […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
MONTICELLO, IL
Herald & Review

State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kttn.com

Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn

A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
OSBORN, MO
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

McLean County correctional officer charged with worker’s comp fraud

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge alleging worker’s compensation fraud against a county correctional officer. In a release, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage says that officer is Ryan Hitch, 48. He is alleged to have intentionally made...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman died after being shot walking along Elm Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Champaign police have been informed that a shooting victim, an 18-year-old woman, has died from her injuries at a local hospital. The investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. ORIGINAL:. An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times while...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy