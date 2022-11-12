The Samsung Freestyle Projector is currently discounted. Customers in the US can now purchase the device for US$597.99 at Amazon, saving US$200 off the regular retail price of US$797.99. A similar deal is also available from Samsung directly. Customers in Canada can also get a CA$250 (~US$188) discount on the device, which is selling for CA$898 (~US$677) at Amazon presently; the projector typically retails for CA$1,148 (~US$865). Again, the offer is also available via the Samsung store. Plus, you can find deals on the Freestyle in Europe. For example, the gadget is reduced by 9% at Amazon in France, selling for €659 (~US$684) rather than €728 (~US$755).

2 DAYS AGO