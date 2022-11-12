ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Local political experts comparing Georgia election to Wisconsin's

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Locally in Wisconsin political experts are weighing in on the midterm results as well nearly a week after election day. Political science experts here say the closeness of this election on the national stage is very reflective of what's going on right here in Wisconsin. "I...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday

Snow is on the way! Less than a week ago we had record breaking highs in the upper 70s but in true Wisconsin November fashion the first widespread accumulating snow is on the way for Tuesday. After a dry Monday some light rain/snow mix may be possible Monday night after midnight. No big accumulation is expected overnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Ways to Give with Wisconsin Humane Society

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli is the philanthropic advisor for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She joined us in studio to discuss the different ways we can give back to the WHS. There are a number of ways to support the humane society. Many generous employers in the Milwaukee...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

RSV cases continue to rise

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- New data is showing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is responsible for 1 in 50 deaths under the age of five. Wisconsin has not recorded any pediatric deaths caused by RSV this year. But case numbers rose significantly in the month of October. The state Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy