CBS 58
Local political experts comparing Georgia election to Wisconsin's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Locally in Wisconsin political experts are weighing in on the midterm results as well nearly a week after election day. Political science experts here say the closeness of this election on the national stage is very reflective of what's going on right here in Wisconsin. "I...
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
CBS 58
First widespread accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday
Snow is on the way! Less than a week ago we had record breaking highs in the upper 70s but in true Wisconsin November fashion the first widespread accumulating snow is on the way for Tuesday. After a dry Monday some light rain/snow mix may be possible Monday night after midnight. No big accumulation is expected overnight.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Ways to Give with Wisconsin Humane Society
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli is the philanthropic advisor for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She joined us in studio to discuss the different ways we can give back to the WHS. There are a number of ways to support the humane society. Many generous employers in the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
RSV cases continue to rise
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- New data is showing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is responsible for 1 in 50 deaths under the age of five. Wisconsin has not recorded any pediatric deaths caused by RSV this year. But case numbers rose significantly in the month of October. The state Department of...
CBS 58
Can the GOP-controlled Legislature find compromise with Gov. Evers after failing to reach supermajority?
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Can Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature work together after Republicans fell short of winning a veto-proof majority? That's the $5 billion-dollar question. January kicks off a new legislative session and when lawmakers return, they'll have a large pot of money to work...
