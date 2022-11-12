Read full article on original website
Arizona election analysis: No wonder Republican Rachel Mitchell led from the get-go
It’s taking some time to make sense of the 2022 midterm election. We don’t have full results yet, with several races proving to be nail-biters. But voters clearly had some messages...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Katie Hobbs' Lead Over Kari Lake Narrowly Grows in Latest Vote Count
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs narrowly leads Republican Kari Lake in the latest vote counts for Arizona governor. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, leads by 16,677 votes with 50.4 percent to Lake's 49.6 percent as of 4:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the latest count. Lake and Hobbs are racing for...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
SFGate
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
HuffPost
Why The AP Has Not Called The Arizona Governor's Race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15...
In Arizona, Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs Prepare for Potential Legal Battle Over Ballots
Lake and Hobbs may end up in a legal fight in the days and weeks ahead over which ballots should count in the hotly contested race.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats
Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
