ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Why The AP Has Not Called The Arizona Governor's Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer

Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy