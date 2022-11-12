ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
KXLY

The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated

Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
US News and World Report

Alameda, FTX Executives Knew Crypto Exchange Was Using Customer Funds - WSJ

(Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
US News and World Report

Factbox-From Binance to Voyager, Crypto Firms' Exposure to FTX Is Coming to Light

LONDON (Reuters) - After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero. Other crypto firms may be exposed to FTX by having held tokens on...
US News and World Report

Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
blockworks.co

Binance US, Coinbase, Curve in Bidding War for BlockFi Credit Card Customers

Binance US and Coinbase are among the bidders for the BlockFi credit card program and its associated customers, Blockworks has learned, while smaller fintech competitor Curve is also in the hunt for the approximately 87,500 BlockFi accounts. BlockFi suspended withdrawals on Thursday November 12, saying that it was not able...
decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO Says Company Doesn't Have 'Any Material Exposure' to FTX or Alameda

Brian Armstrong addressed concerns about his firm's stability after Binance announced its FTX buyout. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address concerns about his firm's exposure to FTX in light of the announced acquisition of FTX by Binance, saying first that he has a lot of sympathy for everyone involved in the current situation with FTX.

