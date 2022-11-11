Vodafone share price plunged below a key support level. The company announced weak results as its net debt surged. It has embarked on a €1 billion cost-cutting process. Vodafone (LON: VOD) share price plunged by more than 6% on Tuesday after the company published weak results. It plunged to a low of 97.82p, the lowest level since Friday 28. This drop made it the second worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 index after Ocado.

17 HOURS AGO