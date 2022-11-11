Read full article on original website
Europe’s Top Startups Join Investors and Blockchain Community at Next Block Expo 2022
With a pitch contest, curated networking sessions and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the european blockchain community in 2022. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the...
Jim Cramer on Disney stock: ‘I screwed up’
Disney announces targeted hiring freeze and reveals plans of job cuts. Famed investor Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the Disney stock. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate are down 40% year-to-date. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading up this morning after the entertainment conglomerate announced a “targeted hiring freeze”...
IDS share price recovery derails: What next for Royal Mail?
IDS (LON: IDS) share price slammed the brake pedal as the market waited for the upcoming interim results. Shares of Royal Mail Group’s (RMG) parent company were trading at 244p on Tuesday, slightly lower than this week’s high of 254p. Royal Mail earnings preview. Royal Mail Group recently...
Is Home Depot stock a ‘buy’ after its third-quarter earnings print?
Home Depot reports market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. Oppenheimer's Brian Nagel discussed the earnings report on CNBC. Home Depot stock is currently down more than 20% for the year. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), on Tuesday, reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. Shares are still unimpressed...
GEM strengthens strategic partnership with CeDeFi platform Unizen
Unizen and GEM announced a $200 million capital commitment in June this year. Unizen’s launch of its trade aggregation solution is one of the steps to further capital injection from GEM. Both companies are focused on advancing Web3 innovation and adoption. Unizen, the smart centralized-decentralized (CeDeFi) exchange and GEM,...
Rolls-Royce share price is cruising: is it a good buy now?
The Rolls-Royce stock price has surged by 40% from its lowest point this year. Its business is booming as the civil aviation and defence business rebounds. China’s decision to reduce its quarantine days is a good catalyst. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has staged a strong comeback in the...
Should you buy MATIC after Nike launched the NFT platform on Polygon?
Nike launched an NFT platform on Polygon called .Swoosh. Within the past 7 days, MATIC saw a difference in the value of 56% from the low point to the high point. The trading volume of MATIC has decreased by 24% in the last 24 hours. One of the largest apparel...
3 stocks to watch as they exited the trillion-dollar club
The Fed's tightening of financial conditions led to a sharp selloff in the tech sector. 3 companies have left the trillion-dollar club - is this temporary or permanent?. Meta Platforms share price had one of the most dramatic bearish run in recent history. $1 trillion is an insane amount of...
Walmart CFO on Q3 earnings: ‘our value proposition is resonating with consumers’
Walmart reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance for the future. CFO Rainey discussed the earnings report on Yahoo Finance. Shares of the retail behemoth are up roughly 7.0% this morning. Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) are up roughy 7.0% on Tuesday after the retail behemoth reported better-than-expected results...
Alameda ‘secretly’ traded billions of FTX customer funds: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried founded Alameda Research in 2017. The trading firm reportedly traded billions of dollars belonging to FTX customers. FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, with CEO Bankman-Fried resigning. Alameda Research, an FTX-affiliated quantitative crypto trading platform co-founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2017, allegedly used funds belonging to FTX users...
Cowen’s analyst reveals his top retail stock ahead of earnings
Oliver Chen is most excited about Target Corp this holiday season. He sees upside in the department store chain to $120 per share. Target stock is more attractive than Walmart in terms of valuation. If he was allowed to buy one retail stock right now, Cowen’s Oliver Chen says he’d...
Vodafone share price plunged after earnings: buy the dip?
Vodafone share price plunged below a key support level. The company announced weak results as its net debt surged. It has embarked on a €1 billion cost-cutting process. Vodafone (LON: VOD) share price plunged by more than 6% on Tuesday after the company published weak results. It plunged to a low of 97.82p, the lowest level since Friday 28. This drop made it the second worst-performing stock in the FTSE 100 index after Ocado.
TRON ACADEMY Launches with Hacker House and New Season 3 HackaTRON Partners
Geneva, Switzerland, 15th November, 2022, Chainwire. The “Hacker House,” as TRON DAO dubbed it, brought together some of the brightest young minds in blockchain development on the Harvard University campus from November 12 to 13, 2022. This face-to-face “Mini Hackathon” was a track for Season 3 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 . This season welcomes a number of new partners, including Circle, SafePal, Crypto Zombies, Playbux, Unstoppable Domains, Gala Games, LinkedIn, and Travala.com.
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. The United States unveiled the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, and according to the report, CPI was up by 7.7% YoY...
Is it safe to own tech stocks after the positive CPI print?
SVB Private's Shannon Saccocia makes a bull case for the tech stocks. She expects a real inflection point for tech in the next 18 months or so. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is down nearly 25% YTD at writing. It’s not the scariest thing in the world anymore to start...
Activist investor pushes for cost cuts at Alphabet Inc
TCI Fund Management wants Alphabet to lower its headcount. It's also urging the U.S. tech behemoth to redo compensations. Google shares are currently down more than 30% for the year. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) needs to get “aggressive” in cutting costs and maximising shareholder value, said TCI Fund Management on...
Goldman Sachs economists forecast ‘sharp decline’ in inflation next year
Goldman Sachs economists see core PCE back to 2.9% by the end of 2023. Federated Hermes' Linda Duessel reacts to the research note on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 index is still down roughly 18% for the year. Goldman Sachs says U.S. inflation will ease “significantly” next year as three...
Amazon to execute its biggest job cut ever
Amazon.com Inc is reportedly planning to cut its workforce by about 10,000 employees. The company already announced a hiring freeze in parts of its cloud business last month. Shares of the tech behemoth are currently down about 45% versus the start of the year. Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)...
