ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Host Dartmouth for '22-23 Home Opener

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night, hosting Dartmouth to continue the non-conference schedule. Quinnipiac is 3-0 to begin the new season, defeating Rhode Island (Nov. 7), Stonehill (Nov. 10) and CCSU (Nov. 13) so far in 2022-23.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Down Iona in Hamden to Win 2022 MAAC Title

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer defeated Iona, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon in Hamden to capture the 2022 MAAC title. David Bercedo, Noah Silverman and Tomas Svecula all scored a goal for the Bobcats, while Alexander Stjernegaard tallied three assists. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Host Hartford Monday at 6PM in Hamden

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) vs. Hartford Hawks (0-1) Monday, November 14, 2022 | 6:00 PM. M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. Broadcasters: Steve Lennox (PxP), Billy Mecca (Color) All-Time vs. Hartford: QU leads all-time series 9-3 D1 Era vs. Hartford: QU leads 8-3 Last Meeting vs. Hartford: W, 113-64 (Nov. 28,...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Ranked Fifth in National Polls

HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey moves to No. 5 nationally after having the week off. The Bobcats received 216 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll and 208 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The poll includes input...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Celebrate Senior Day With Sweep Over Rider

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's volleyball celebrated its Senior Day in style with a sweep in three sets over MAAC foe Rider at home inside of Burt Kahn Gym on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the match, Quinnipiac women's volleyball recognized its two seniors in Alisa Mejia and Aryanah Diaz,...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Outlast CCSU in Road Win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball battled to its third consecutive road win on Sunday afternoon, downing Central Connecticut State by the final score of 72-70. Matt Balanc knocked down a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to give the Bobcats the lead. Balanc led QU with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
gobobcats.com

Women's Soccer Falls to Penn State in First Round

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.—Quinnipiac women's soccer fell to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 4-1, at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 13. Senior Markela Bejleri scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, coming at the 46-minute mark to tie the game up at one in the second half.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy