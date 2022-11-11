Read full article on original website
Degage Ministries honors veterans at annual luncheon
Nearly a dozen veterans gathered at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids Friday to celebrate its 24th annual Veterans Day lunch. (Nov. 11, 2022) Degage Ministries honors veterans at annual luncheon. Nearly a dozen veterans gathered at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids Friday to celebrate its 24th annual Veterans Day lunch....
Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition
Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) To The Point: Looking at new MI Legislature. “To The...
Veterans Voices special
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. News 8 is honoring our veterans by sharing their stories this Veterans Day. (Nov. 12, 2022) Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022)
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!. Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
How to make an amazing charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we gear up for the holidays – it’s time to start thinking about gatherings and parties and charcuterie boards are all the rage!. Evan Talen a Wine & Cheese Specialist (also Certified Cheese Professional with the American Cheese Society & 2019 Cheesemonger Invitational Champion) and Jessica Wong from Family Fare join us today with an amazing charcuterie spread!
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 111222
There will be lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow, expecting 2-5” with slick spots. The cold pattern will last for at least another 10 days. (Nov. 12, 2022) There will be lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow, expecting 2-5” with slick spots. The cold pattern will last for at least another 10 days. (Nov. 12, 2022)
Tips to protect your hearing & prevent hearing loss
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Your distance from the source of the sound and the length of time you are exposed to the sound are important factors when it comes to protecting your hearing. Avoiding noises that are too loud, too close or last too long is a good idea when it comes to protection. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to discuss hearing protection and noise induced hearing loss.
Campbell looks to keep momentum going after Lions defeat Bears
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Lions head coach Dan Campbell is used to things going wrong and losing another close game while on the road. That wasn't the case Sunday at Soldier Field, when Campbell and the team walked away with a one-point victory. (Nov. 13, 2022)
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
Man convicted after grabbing 8-year-old at Walmart
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of an assault charge after he tried to grab a little girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven last year. A jury on Thursday convicted James O’Connell, 45, of Grand Haven, of assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
