abc27 News

Playoff football highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football playoff action continues in Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with teams playing across the Midstate Friday and Saturday. Below is a complete list of highlights from all the games abc27 covered on Friday, November 11, 2022, after the show. You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 […]
abc27 News

#1 Bishop McDevitt defeats #8 East Pennsboro in 4A Quarterfinals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Bishop McDevitt defeated (#8) East Pennsboro in their 4A quarterfinal matchup by a score of 42-7 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#1) Bishop McDevitt will play (#4) Twin Valley in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director […]
WYNCOTE, PA
abc27 News

#2 Manheim Central takes down #7 York Suburban in 4A Quarterfinals

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Central beat (#7) York Suburban by a score of 63-14 in their 4A quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Central will play (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

#1 Hempfield dominates #8 Carlisle in District III 6A Quarterfinals

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Hempfield dominated (#8) Carlisle by a score of 30-14 on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 6A Quarterfinals. (#1) Hempfield will play (#5) Manheim Township in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

#3 West Perry knocks off undefeated #2 Lancaster Catholic in 3A Semifinals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) West Perry handed (#2) Lancaster Catholic their first loss in their 3A Semifinals matchup. (#3) West Perry won by a score of 63-20. (#3) West Perry will advance to the 3A championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school notebook: Greensburg Central Catholic places 3 on All-WPIAL roster

Boys soccer season ended early with no local teams advancing past the WPIAL quarterfinals. But several players were recognized on the All-WPIAL lists that came out last week. Among them was Greensburg Central Catholic senior forward Carlo Denis, who was named the Class A player of the year by the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal

EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

