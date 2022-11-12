Read full article on original website
Playoff football highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football playoff action continues in Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with teams playing across the Midstate Friday and Saturday. Below is a complete list of highlights from all the games abc27 covered on Friday, November 11, 2022, after the show. You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 […]
#1 Bishop McDevitt defeats #8 East Pennsboro in 4A Quarterfinals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Bishop McDevitt defeated (#8) East Pennsboro in their 4A quarterfinal matchup by a score of 42-7 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#1) Bishop McDevitt will play (#4) Twin Valley in the 4A semifinals.
#5 Manheim Township edge out #4 Cumberland Valley in District III 6A Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Township squeezed out an impressive 37-31 win over (#4) Cumberland Valley in the District III 6A Quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Township will play (#1) Hempfield in the District III 6A semifinals.
#2 Manheim Central takes down #7 York Suburban in 4A Quarterfinals
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Central beat (#7) York Suburban by a score of 63-14 in their 4A quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Central will play (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg in the 4A semifinals.
#1 Hempfield dominates #8 Carlisle in District III 6A Quarterfinals
LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Hempfield dominated (#8) Carlisle by a score of 30-14 on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 6A Quarterfinals. (#1) Hempfield will play (#5) Manheim Township in the 6A semifinals.
#3 West Perry knocks off undefeated #2 Lancaster Catholic in 3A Semifinals
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) West Perry handed (#2) Lancaster Catholic their first loss in their 3A Semifinals matchup. (#3) West Perry won by a score of 63-20. (#3) West Perry will advance to the 3A championship game.
Oswayo Valley ousts Conemaugh Township in PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals
SAINT MARYS -- Conemaugh Township's season will not be remembered for its final match of the year but rather what it did along the way. The District 5 champions had their memorable season come to a close at the hands of undefeated Oswayo Valley 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Saint Marys High School on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland PIAA girls soccer playoff capsules: Games for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Mt. Pleasant (20-2) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) Noon, Wright Field at Newman Stadium, North Allegheny. Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Clearfield (21-1)/10-2 General McLane (14-5-1) Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD) District finish: Mt. Pleasant 7-2; Fort LeBoeuf 10-1 First round: Mt. Pleasant 2, Bedford 0; Fort LeBoeuf 3, North...
Northern Lehigh football dominates way to 2nd straight district title
The Northern Lehigh High School football team’s second straight district title was never in serious doubt Thursday night. The top-seeded Bulldogs routed second-seeded Tri-Valley 40-15 in the District 11 Class A final at Lehighton Area High School. The victory gives Northern Lehigh (11-1) back-to-back D-11 crowns after winning the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 12, 2022: Seneca Valley boys soccer earns state finals rematch
Will Bruno scored twice to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-0 victory over Spring-Ford (15-5-4) in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday, setting up a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Cole Kamarec tallied the other goal for Seneca Valley (20-1-1), which will face face Conestoga...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school notebook: Greensburg Central Catholic places 3 on All-WPIAL roster
Boys soccer season ended early with no local teams advancing past the WPIAL quarterfinals. But several players were recognized on the All-WPIAL lists that came out last week. Among them was Greensburg Central Catholic senior forward Carlo Denis, who was named the Class A player of the year by the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.
Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal
EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
