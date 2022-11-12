Read full article on original website
News On 6
Free Course At Spencer Film Studio Preparing Oklahomans For Industry
As the film industry continues to grow in Oklahoma, local studios are helping give residents in the area the tools to succeed in the film industry. This weekend low-income residents got the chance to attend a free four-day course at Green Pastures Studio giving them the basic understanding of a production assistant position.
OKC Zoo Searching For Holiday Event Volunteers
The Oklahoma City Zoo needs some help preparing for the winter holidays. The zoo is looking for volunteers ahead of its Safari Lights event. Volunteers will help guide guests to their destinations throughout the zoo from now through Jan. 1. Those interested can sign up here.
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
It's Official! News 9 Moves Downtown, Celebrates With Community
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's official! News 9's new downtown location is officially open for business. Mayor David Holt joined Amanda, Karl and News 9 owner David Griffin at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
Crimson And Cream Launches Fan-Funded Campaign To Raise $3 Million For Sooner Student-Athletes
Crimson and Cream has created a new fan-funding campaign Monday with a goal of raising $3 million in 30 days to help support Sooner student-athletes. Crimson and Cream is an approved NIL partner of the University of Oklahoma. OU fans can support the university's athletes by subscribing to Crimson and...
Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades. That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown. We took a look back at all the history.
Midtown Coffee Shop Announces New Environmentally Friendly Element Of To-Go Orders
A Midtown coffee shop plans to swap out an element of customers’ to-go orders. Those orders come in the all-too-common throwaway coffee cups, but those cups have their days numbered at Elemental Coffee. Those to-go coffees are one of the most mundane parts of customer Seaira Hull's day. "I...
Devon Ice Rink Opening Wednesday In Downtown Oklahoma City
The Devon Ice Rink will open this Wednesday after the original opening date was pushed back due to the weather. Admission is $14 per person, skate rental included, and $9 per person if they bring their own skates. There are military discounts and group rates available. For more information and...
Join Us On News 9 At 5:30 For First Newscast From New Downtown Studio
A new era of Oklahoma journalism starts Sunday night Nov. 13 in downtown Oklahoma City. We hope you'll join us on News 9 for our first newscast from our new studio in our new building. Our early broadcast will air at 5:30, and then we'll be back on at 10...
OKCFD Responds To Commercial Fire In South OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene of a commercial fire Monday morning in south Oklahoma City. Firefighters said this happened in a building near South Robinson Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. The building collapsed on the inside and caused firefighters to fight the blaze from the exterior,...
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
WATCH: News 9 Says Goodbye To Kelley Ave. Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 aired its final newscast Saturday morning from the studio on Kelley Avenue. The first broadcast from our new downtown location will be Sunday night.
Bishop McGuinness Dominates El Reno, 46-24
It was all Irish in the first round of the state tournament on Friday night. Bishop McGuinness took down El Reno 46-24 on a snow field. The Irish move on to the second round. For El Reno, their season comes to an end.
Brent Venables Releases Statement Following U.Va. Shooting
OU head football coach Brent Venables has released a statement after a gunman opened fire and killed three football players Monday at the University of Virginia. Venables released the following statement via Twitter: "On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family, I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire @UVAFootball family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy."
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain
A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Mountaineers
Dusty Dvoracek joins Dean Blevins and John Holcomb to breakdown the Sooners loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Police: 1 Shot, Injured At SW Oklahoma City Apartment
Oklahoma City Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday. Police said a man was found outside the Almonte Apartments at Southwest 59th and May Avenue with a gunshot wound. Authorities expect the man to be okay, and officers are...
Sooners, Williams Tame Mustangs On Field Trip Day
The Oklahoma women's basketball remained perfect on the season Friday by knocking off SMU 97-74 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. On the program's annual Junior Field Trip Day, where over 5,000 kids filled the arena, Madi Williams took over the game by scoring a game-high 25 points paired with five rebounds and four assists to power No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) in the 23-point rout. The Sooners shot 61% (14-of-23) from behind the arc, marking the first time an OU team has shot over 60% from deep with over 20 attempts since Nov. 29, 2012, vs. Northwestern State.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
