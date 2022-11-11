ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ifiberone.com

Saving Nokey: Local recovery coach and health board member seeks funds for life-saving weight loss surgery

His first name is unforgettable and so too is his dedication to helping others who once walked in his shoes, but now he needs help. Nokey Pando of Moses Lake was an addiction recovery coach with HopeSource and is now a Field Based Outreach Specialists with the Grant County Recovery Navigator Program and a member on Grant County's Board of Health.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man found dead from hypothermia Thursday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man was found dead Thursday at the public fishing access area near Moses Lake. The man had been reported missing on Wednesday after leaving a nearby home on Tuesday along South Frontage Road West, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the man had been drinking Tuesday and went for a walk but never returned home.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified

WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

18-year-old arrested in Sunday night shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man arrested after assaulting two firefighters and three police officers in Ephrata

EPHRATA - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting a group of first responders early Sunday in Ephrata. At around 2:41 a.m., police say 33-year-old Steven Mortimer of Ephrata knocked on the door of a random residence in the 10 block of E Street NE asking for help. Mortimer reportedly appeared injured with one of the injuries being a laceration to the back of his head; it was later confirmed Mortimer was intoxicated. An occupant of the home phoned emergency services to notify them of the individual who appeared hurt.
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

One in Custody Following Drive-By Shooting in Moses Lake

One man is in custody as Moses Lake Police continue their investigation into an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on State Route 17 near its intersection with Interstate 90 just south of East Kittleson Road at around 8:20. “When officers arrived, they...
MOSES LAKE, WA
97 Rock

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden

The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
WARDEN, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County To Announce Decision Tuesday On Challenged DUI Cases

Douglas County will make a formal announcement Tuesday on whether it will dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar will issue his decision after Chelan County District Court judges announced last week that they would not dismiss those cases. Defense...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants

Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Traffic Alert: I-90 Closed in Both Directions

Update: I-90 is now open in both directions between MP 34 North Bend and MP 106 Ellensburg. __________________________________________________________. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic stops at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic stops at milepost 106 near...
NORTH BEND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

