EPHRATA - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting a group of first responders early Sunday in Ephrata. At around 2:41 a.m., police say 33-year-old Steven Mortimer of Ephrata knocked on the door of a random residence in the 10 block of E Street NE asking for help. Mortimer reportedly appeared injured with one of the injuries being a laceration to the back of his head; it was later confirmed Mortimer was intoxicated. An occupant of the home phoned emergency services to notify them of the individual who appeared hurt.

EPHRATA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO