Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley FD’s Combined Resources Help in Response to Three Separate Fires Sunday Evening
The recent consolidation of several fire districts in Chelan and Douglas Counties into a single agency appears to be paying early dividends for the local community. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate fires within a four-hour span Sunday evening. The first occurred at around 6:30 in the...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
ifiberone.com
Saving Nokey: Local recovery coach and health board member seeks funds for life-saving weight loss surgery
His first name is unforgettable and so too is his dedication to helping others who once walked in his shoes, but now he needs help. Nokey Pando of Moses Lake was an addiction recovery coach with HopeSource and is now a Field Based Outreach Specialists with the Grant County Recovery Navigator Program and a member on Grant County's Board of Health.
ifiberone.com
Man found dead from hypothermia Thursday near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was found dead Thursday at the public fishing access area near Moses Lake. The man had been reported missing on Wednesday after leaving a nearby home on Tuesday along South Frontage Road West, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the man had been drinking Tuesday and went for a walk but never returned home.
ifiberone.com
Woman buys scratch ticket at Ephrata Walmart, wins $500,000; George Truck Stop sells $50,000 ticket days later
EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin has been a hotbed for lottery winners as of late. According to the Washington Lottery's website, Nicona B. bought a Merry Multiplier scratch ticket at the Walmart in Ephrata on Nov. 4. Christmas apparently came early for Nicona when she realized she had won the game's top prize of $500,000.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
ifiberone.com
Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified
WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
ifiberone.com
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Woman run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake. Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
ifiberone.com
Man arrested after assaulting two firefighters and three police officers in Ephrata
EPHRATA - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting a group of first responders early Sunday in Ephrata. At around 2:41 a.m., police say 33-year-old Steven Mortimer of Ephrata knocked on the door of a random residence in the 10 block of E Street NE asking for help. Mortimer reportedly appeared injured with one of the injuries being a laceration to the back of his head; it was later confirmed Mortimer was intoxicated. An occupant of the home phoned emergency services to notify them of the individual who appeared hurt.
kpq.com
One in Custody Following Drive-By Shooting in Moses Lake
One man is in custody as Moses Lake Police continue their investigation into an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on State Route 17 near its intersection with Interstate 90 just south of East Kittleson Road at around 8:20. “When officers arrived, they...
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden
The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
kpq.com
Douglas County To Announce Decision Tuesday On Challenged DUI Cases
Douglas County will make a formal announcement Tuesday on whether it will dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar will issue his decision after Chelan County District Court judges announced last week that they would not dismiss those cases. Defense...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Traffic Alert: I-90 Closed in Both Directions
Update: I-90 is now open in both directions between MP 34 North Bend and MP 106 Ellensburg. __________________________________________________________. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic stops at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic stops at milepost 106 near...
ifiberone.com
ATF agent won't face charges in 2021 gunfire exchange with Moses Lake man in Spokane
SPOKANE — An undercover federal agent who exchanged gunfire with a Moses Lake man in Spokane last year will not face criminal charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. Both the suspect, identified as Randy James Holmes, and the ATF agent were injured in the November 2021...
nbcrightnow.com
Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
Comments / 0