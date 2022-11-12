CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia issued a warning to students to shelter in place late Sunday night following a report of shots fired on the campus. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the university’s emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an “active attacker firearm." The Times-Dispatch reports there was no information immediately available about possible casualties. UVA President Jim Ryan has confirmed the report in a tweet and asked the university community to “please shelter in place.” A UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road says she heard six shots fired. The UVA Police Department has posted a notice online saying a suspect was being sought.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO