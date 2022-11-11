ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

“Who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours.” Wallace Bruce The Cape May Whale Watcher crew would…

"Who kept the faith and fought the fight; The glory theirs, the duty ours.". The Cape May Whale Watcher crew would like to thank all those who have served!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…

Cape May's peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week's issue… East Lynne Theater Company's gala at The Lookout, Weird Al's Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
CAPE MAY, NJ
For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!

For the beer lovers! 🍻 Mix and match any 5 select aluminum bottles or cans for just $18. Available all day, every day!
CAPE MAY, NJ
The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren't able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Stocking stuffers they’ll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru …

Stocking stuffers they'll love! 🎁 Stock up on local Cape May spirits, wine & brews at The Wine Cellar! Open every Thursday thru Sunday 12PM – 7PM.
CAPE MAY, NJ
“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.” -S…

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future." -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens' famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says

A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

