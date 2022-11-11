🇺🇸 We at Bath Time extend our deepest gratitude to all veterans, your service to our country and our freedom will always be hono…

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.” -Scrooge. Join us for a one-man tour de force that is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season. Click link below for more information.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO