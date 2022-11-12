Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville's 4-game win streak ends in 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I could sit here and take the Louisville coaching staff to task for wasting much of the first half of Saturday’s 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson by playing a compromised quarterback in a painfully conservative offensive game plan. (What happened to the expected...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Men’s college basketball walked in the side door last week. Most of the teams in the Top 25 played teams that were not ranked in the Top 150. That will change this week — thank goodness. Locally that means the Champions Classic, which will match Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke against Kansas in Indianapolis Tuesday night.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks with the media after the Cardinals hosted Wright State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 12. The Cardinals lost 73-72 to Wright State. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
wdrb.com
Out for Blood: Ky. Blood Center urges UK fans to donate during 35th Annual 'Big Blue Crush'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will out-donate Tennessee fans during the 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive. The friendly competition between Wildcat and Vols fans helps raise much-needed blood every year. This year's Big Blue Crush started Nov. 14 and continues for the rest of the week.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
wdrb.com
Louisville social club supporting local businesses, artists celebrates first anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social club that supports new local businesses and creators celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday. The Somebody Society held an event with around a dozen vendors at Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville. Local designer Lexie DeLain founded the social club in hopes of bringing people together and promoting local businesses.
wdrb.com
For North American Livestock Expo vendors, 15 days in Louisville is big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top performers in the world of livestock are all in Louisville for one of the biggest shows of its kind in the country. Not only is it a chance to display animals but for some, it’s very lucrative. “There are thousands of sheep...
wdrb.com
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
wdrb.com
2 Republicans who flipped their seats on Metro Council are dedicated to bring voice to south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council. Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
wdrb.com
Veteran-owned business in Louisville helping others transition after life in military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many Americans stop to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, one retired Marine is helping others transition to life after the military. At first glance, a building off Oldham Court may not look like much, but Sgt. Junk It is where...
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for killing of man in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville family hope to win national contest to cover expensive cost of adoption
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local family is in a national contest to help ease the burden of adopting a child. The Himes family from Shepherdsville are preparing to grow their family with the adoption of a baby boy from another state. While they're overjoyed, the financial cost can't be...
wdrb.com
Jury finds Louisville woman guilty of beating boyfriend to death in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death has been found guilty. A Jefferson County jury said Brenda Porter murdered David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville on a welfare check when they found Burch...
wdrb.com
Numerous crashes reported as snow hits Louisville area, drivers asked to take precaution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe reported several crashes in the Louisville area as a mix of rain and snow hit on Saturday morning. Lanes were blocked in both directions on Interstate 265 at just past I-64 in Jefferson County due to a crash. Those lanes have since been cleared for traffic.
wdrb.com
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
wdrb.com
Mission BBQ gives free meals to hundreds of veterans on Veterans Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mission BBQ honored those who served on Veterans Day with free food and a big helping of support. Hundreds of veterans turned out, from military battles dating back to World War II. Other customers made sure to thank them. "When you see a veteran — it...
Comments / 0