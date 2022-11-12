ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Men’s college basketball walked in the side door last week. Most of the teams in the Top 25 played teams that were not ranked in the Top 150. That will change this week — thank goodness. Locally that means the Champions Classic, which will match Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke against Kansas in Indianapolis Tuesday night.
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
Suspect arrested for killing of man in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
