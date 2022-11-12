Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Cheney signals Jan. 6 panel won't allow Trump to testify live: 'He's not going to turn this into a circus'
The House Jan. 6 committee won't consider allowing former President Donald Trump to testify live on television to comply with its subpoena, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday. Trump has not publicly indicated how he would respond to the subpoena for his testimony and documents, issued by the committee Friday....
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, says former President Donald Trump's written response to the House Capitol-riot panel's intention to subpoena him looks like an insanity defense. Katyal — a law professor and an Obama-era acting solicitor general — made an appearance on NBC on Sunday, three days after...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe of allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose...
Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”
One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel. “I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide,...
DOJ and House Democrats ask Supreme Court to deny Trump's request to block release of his tax records
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department and the House Ways and Means Committee asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to block the panel from accessing his tax records. In the 30-page filing, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that Trump and his legal team...
msn.com
IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Congress from getting Trump's tax records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
msn.com
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
Watchdog group CREW wants to disqualify Trump under 14th Amendment if he runs for president again
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told former President Donald Trump on Thursday that if he tries to return to the White House or runs for any other political office in 2024, the D.C.-based watchdog will, using the 14th Amendment's anti-insurrectionist clause, attempt to disqualify him for fomenting last year's deadly right-wing riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday.
Trump files lawsuit to fight Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,”...
Election officials feared the worst. Here's why baseless claims haven't fueled chaos
So far, false claims of voting malfeasance have not incited the chaos that many had feared would ensue, stoked by a mythos of election fraud that's become a core belief for many on the right.
Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in an effort to dodge testifying
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Less than a month after he expressed eagerness to provide testimony on live television, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6 panel to block a subpoena ordering him to testify.
Trump's words 'endangered' Americans before US Capitol riot, Pence says
Former president Donald Trump's inflammatory words before and during last year's US Capitol insurrection endangered Americans including his own deputy Mike Pence, the former vice president said in a television interview set to air Monday. "The president's words that day at the rally (before the riot) endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol," Pence told ABC News.
Judge tosses Vindman’s suit against Trump allies
Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, suffered a legal setback Tuesday as a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit in which Vindman accused several top Trump allies of conspiring to violate his civil rights. U.S. District Court...
SFGate
White House to seek more covid funding in lame-duck session
WASHINGTON - The White House is mounting another effort to secure additional funding for the nation's covid response in the lame-duck session of Congress, with officials preparing this week to argue that billions of dollars are needed for a new generation of vaccines and treatments, even as Republicans continue to raise questions about the funds already allocated.
Illinois Supreme Court swears in new chief justice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new Chief Justice for the Illinois Supreme Court. In a ceremony Monday, Chief Justice Ann Burke swore in Justice Mary Jane Theis to succeed her. Out of the past 122 chief justices in the state’s history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Justice Burke previously announced she […]
Comments / 0