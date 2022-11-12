ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
MLive

Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Salon

Watchdog group CREW wants to disqualify Trump under 14th Amendment if he runs for president again

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told former President Donald Trump on Thursday that if he tries to return to the White House or runs for any other political office in 2024, the D.C.-based watchdog will, using the 14th Amendment's anti-insurrectionist clause, attempt to disqualify him for fomenting last year's deadly right-wing riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
Salon

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in an effort to dodge testifying

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Less than a month after he expressed eagerness to provide testimony on live television, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6 panel to block a subpoena ordering him to testify.
AFP

Trump's words 'endangered' Americans before US Capitol riot, Pence says

Former president Donald Trump's inflammatory words before and during last year's US Capitol insurrection endangered Americans including his own deputy Mike Pence, the former vice president said in a television interview set to air Monday. "The president's words that day at the rally (before the riot) endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol," Pence told ABC News.
POLITICO

Judge tosses Vindman’s suit against Trump allies

Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, suffered a legal setback Tuesday as a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit in which Vindman accused several top Trump allies of conspiring to violate his civil rights. U.S. District Court...
SFGate

White House to seek more covid funding in lame-duck session

WASHINGTON - The White House is mounting another effort to secure additional funding for the nation's covid response in the lame-duck session of Congress, with officials preparing this week to argue that billions of dollars are needed for a new generation of vaccines and treatments, even as Republicans continue to raise questions about the funds already allocated.
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court swears in new chief justice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new Chief Justice for the Illinois Supreme Court. In a ceremony Monday, Chief Justice Ann Burke swore in Justice Mary Jane Theis to succeed her. Out of the past 122 chief justices in the state’s history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Justice Burke previously announced she […]
