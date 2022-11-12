ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
VIRGINIA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy