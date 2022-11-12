Read full article on original website
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Chris Deluzio wins U.S. House race in Pa.'s 17th Congressional District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democrat Chris Deluzio was victorious in his bid for a U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional district. Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer battled it out for the seat, and with approximately 52% of the vote, KDKA can report that Deluzio will win that race.
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona.
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada.
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader.
Republican who defeated head of DCCC says Democrats have no one to blame but themselves
New York Congressman-elect Michael Lawler tells Erin Burnett why he believes a Democrat-backed effort to redraw Congressional districts in New York backfired during this midterm election.
GOP eyes Arizona U.S. House seats in bid to flip control
PHOENIX (AP) — The partisan makeup of Arizona's U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates...
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes.
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority.
