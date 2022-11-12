Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78

Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Eastern Progress
5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA
Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 34-28 victory over UCLA on Saturday:. 1. J. FOOTBALL. Who does Jayden de Laura remind you of?...
etxview.com
Arizona Wildcats stun No. 12 UCLA, end losing streak, keep bowl hopes alive
PASADENA, Calif. — The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset of the year in the Pac-12 Saturday night — and the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era. Arizona stunned No. 12 UCLA 34-28 in front of an announced crowd of 44,430 at the Rose Bowl. The Wildcats were 20-point underdogs.
Eastern Progress
Seen and heard: Arizona salutes vets with 'Dress Whites'; Cats say farewell to Rose Bowl with upset win
LOS ANGELES — Arizona said goodbye (for now) to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, with UCLA set to bolt for the Big Ten in 2024. Along the way, the Wildcats also paid their respects by donning military-themed uniforms for Veterans Day weekend. The result: a 34-28 stunner against the nation's No. 12-ranked team.
Eastern Progress
Scouting Report: No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal State Northridge Matadors
Who: Cal State Northridge (0-2) at No. 19 Arizona (1-0) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) Cal State Northridge. F Tess Amundsen (6-1 senior) G Jordyn Jackson (5-4 senior) G Anaiyah...
Eastern Progress
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. JDL VS. DTR. Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De...
What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?
Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
Eastern Progress
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 UCLA Bruins
Arizona (3-6) faces No. 12 UCLA Bruins (8-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Follow along with our live updates below!
allsportstucson.com
Sabino coach McBrayer “couldn’t be more proud” of Sabercats after season-ending loss
QUEEN CREEK — For 14 seniors at Sabino High School, their football careers officially came to a close on Friday night following the 42-28 loss to Eastmark in the 3A Quarterfinals. In an emotional loss, the No. 7 Sabercats struggled to hold the Firebirds in the fourth quarter after going into the final 12 minutes to play trailing by only a touchdown.
allsportstucson.com
Walden Grove 4A Gila champs after late fourth-down conversion in own territory
Only 3:07 remained and Walden Grove was ahead by a touchdown against visiting Catalina Foothills with possession on its 43-yard line. It was fourth down-and-3 yards to go. The 4A Gila championship and possibility to make the 16-team playoff field was on the line. Walden Grove coach Corey Noble claims...
allsportstucson.com
Marana only Southern Arizona 5A school to make the 16-team state playoff bracket
Marana is the only Southern Arizona 5A team to make the 16-team state bracket that was revealed Saturday morning. The 9-1 Tigers, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 Sunnyslope (6-4) on Friday with the winner potentially facing No. 1 Notre Dame Prep (9-1) on the road in the quarterfinal round.
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday
Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
travellemming.com
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
thisistucson.com
African American Museum in Tucson is opening its first physical exhibits this month
The African American Museum of Southern Arizona will make the jump from the web to the real world this month, with its first physical exhibits and a guest speaker so iconic that Norman Rockwell once painted her. On Nov. 17, the museum will welcome Ruby Bridges to Tucson for a...
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
