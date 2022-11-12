Read full article on original website
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Play of the Night: Mount Vernon’s Brylon Bolin dives for tipped interception
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — The Mount Vernon defense was lights out Friday night in their opening-round playoff win against Tatum, and the Play of the Night defined the Tigers’ effort. When the Eagles threw the ball to the endzone, it got batted into the air, and Mount Vernon’s Brylon Bolin dove to make the […]
ketk.com
SPOTLIGHT GAME: Kilgore takes down Little Cypress Mauriceville
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore took down Little Cypress Mauriceville at Abe Martin Stadium. Click above to see game highlights. Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.
KLTV
WATCH: Longview's Tatum '4' the win
Daingerfield's first score set the tone. This play may have set the tone for Daingerfield's 41-6 win. Chapel Hill's McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD. Chapel Hill advances after high-scoring battle. Week 12: Tatum vs. Mount Vernon. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST. |. The Tigers...
Hallsville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hallsville. The Center High School football team will have a game with Liberty Eylau High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The Liberty Eylau High School football team will have a game with Center High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
KLTV
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
KLTV
Longview storms back from deficit in 49-15 win
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview scored 42 unanswered points to overcome a 15-7 deficit and beat Crosby 49-15 in bi-district action Friday night. Longview running back Taylor Tatum accounted for 24 of those points in the first half, with four touchdowns. The fourth touchdown was a 45-yard run.
KLTV
East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
Oil well fire under control near Tatum, police say
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum police said there is no danger to the public following an oil well fire outside of city limits. The fire was caused by a “blowout or something of that nature,” and crews have the fire under control, according to the Tatum Police Department.
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
Obituary – Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at his residence.
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
KLTV
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three charitable organizations in Tyler received a total donation of $5.25 million, each receiving $1.75 million from the Flock Foundation. The gift was bequest from the estate of Jack and June Flock who were longtime philanthropists and gave gratefully to the community. The three organizations are...
kilgorehsmirror.com
2022 Syrup Festival
This coming Saturday, November 12th, the 33rd annual Syrup Festival will be held in downtown Henderson, Texas. Locals and people from all around have loved this festival since it first started. The festival is huge! While walking around, antique cars can be spotted along with folk artists demonstrating different techniques...
Price Dropped 300k on This Property on Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas
Looking at property listings is always fun to me because it shows you so many different ideas that you can create with your home, if you have the money to do so. Especially when I find homes that aren’t far from where I live. This home in Flint, Texas is just down the road from where I live in a much more exclusive neighborhood situated on Lake Palestine.
Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
