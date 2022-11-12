Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin talks Arkansas, Jaxson Dart's mom and a little about injuries
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin held his weekly press conference Monday underneath Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and was spared any questions regarding the rumors that he has been targeted by Auburn to be its next head coach. The local media know it is a futile task to expect any answer from Kiffin, so they instead focused on the Rebels.
FSU Football offers 2025 OL Justin Hasenhuetl
Florida State offered Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School sophomore offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern,...
Crossover Podcast | Addressing the Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors on an 'Overreaction Monday'
David Johnson and Ben Garrett address the rumors surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the opening at Auburn in this must-listen "Overreaction Monday" Crossover Podcast...
Everything FSU's Coordinators had to say on Monday about win at Syracuse, team's development and character
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State's trio of coordinators - offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis - all spoke with the media on Monday about this past weekend's victory at Syracuse. Atkins reviewed the offensive performance, speaking on how quarterback Jordan Travis and others...
Four-star PG Travis Perry recaps Ole Miss official visit: 'It was pretty insane'
Four-star 2024 point guard Travis Perry was in Oxford this past weekend for his official Ole Miss visit. It just so happened to be quite the sports weekend in town with.
Byron Young 'went crazy' in Alabama's win over his home state Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Byron Young is now 10-0 against teams from his home state of Mississippi. The Laurel, Miss., native saved his best performance for last, too, as he led Alabama in tackles and made several crucial plays in the Crimson Tide’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
FSU moves on up in the AP Top 25 poll
Florida State is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 25 last week, marking the second time this season that they’ve cracked the Top 25 after being absent from polls since the first week of 2018. This is FSU’s highest ranking since...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
