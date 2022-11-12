ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

FSU Football offers 2025 OL Justin Hasenhuetl

Florida State offered Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School sophomore offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything FSU's Coordinators had to say on Monday about win at Syracuse, team's development and character

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State's trio of coordinators - offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis - all spoke with the media on Monday about this past weekend's victory at Syracuse. Atkins reviewed the offensive performance, speaking on how quarterback Jordan Travis and others...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU moves on up in the AP Top 25 poll

Florida State is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 25 last week, marking the second time this season that they’ve cracked the Top 25 after being absent from polls since the first week of 2018. This is FSU’s highest ranking since...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy