Oxford, MS

Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech

Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
ATLANTA, GA
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Ole Miss Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 12 matchup at home against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks will host the Rebels on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised SEC Network. It...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Jupiter, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
