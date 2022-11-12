Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Florida sees reasons for concern with Florida Atlantic coming to town
Florida has played with good tempo and execution on offense in its first two games under head coach Todd Golden. But the Gators will look to shore up some issues with defense and rebounding when they host Florida Atlantic on Monday night in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (2-0) have averaged...
247Sports
Dan Mullen reviews Bryce Young's performance in Alabama victory over Ole Miss
Bryce Young had a few heroics Saturday as Alabama beat Ole Miss, 30-24. Last year’s Heisman winner certainly showed why he is one of the best. He threw three touchdowns en route to the victory over the Rebels, something about which former Florida head coach Dan Mullen raved following the win.
Emil Ekiyor's viral block at Ole Miss 'the dream' for O-linemen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Pancakes, in more ways than one, will motivate an offensive line. Whether at breakfast or the football field. And that was certainly the case Saturday at Ole Miss. In the fourth quarter, redshirt senior offensive guard Emil Ekiyor pulled from his right guard spot to the...
Byron Young 'went crazy' in Alabama's win over his home state Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Byron Young is now 10-0 against teams from his home state of Mississippi. The Laurel, Miss., native saved his best performance for last, too, as he led Alabama in tackles and made several crucial plays in the Crimson Tide’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech
Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Ole Miss Game
On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 12 matchup at home against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks will host the Rebels on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised SEC Network. It...
Miami commit Antione Jackson impresses in playoff game, talks reclassification
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard's Antione Jackson projects as a defensive back on Saturdays, but he impressed on both offense and special teams in a first-round playoff game Friday night. Jackson hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and also blocked a punt to set up a score as the Panthers handled nearby Fort Lauderdale High, 45-20.
Santaluces surprises legendary coach Willie Gibson with court-naming ceremony
Former Santaluces legendary coach Willie Gibson thought he was attending a Sunday preseason scrimmage as the Chiefs gear up for their season opener on Nov. 29th. When Santaluces opens its 40th season, it will compete in a gym now named “Coach Willie Gibson Court’’ following an hour-long dedication ceremony Sunday at the Lantana school.
High school football playoffs: Who's got what it takes?
Remaining Palm Beach County squads are 0-0 once again as FHSAA state playoffs begin. Which ones are still standing? That’ll be told after the final horns of this week’s region quarterfinals matchups. See who I think continues below. 1. Wellington (6-4) at Palm Beach Gardens (7-3) I wouldn’t...
Jupiter, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Port St. Lucie HS soccer team will have a game with Jupiter Christian High School - West on November 14, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0