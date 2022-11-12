Coach Darvin Ham said he would put Russell Westbrook in the same situation despite some questionable plays from Westbrook in Friday’s loss to the Kings. “Well, I just thought there were some unfortunate plays that he would normally make,” Ham said, via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. “But if I had to do it all over again, I put them in those same situations. I thought he was huge for us tonight. Provided a huge boost at the three-point line. Overall, with his point total. And there’s times he pushed the pace, times he really put pressure on the paint. Found some guys for easy looks.

