Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Sends Off Seniors with Four-Set Win on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball finished the regular season in style with a four-set victory over George Mason on Saturday afternoon in front of family, friends, and alums, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20. With the win, their fourth in the last six to end the year, the Rams finish the season with a 13-16 overall record and 7-11 mark in league play, finishing seventh in the standings.
FAIRFAX, VA
fordhamsports.com

#17/18 Maryland Outlasts Women's Basketball

College Park, Md. – Fordham women's basketball took it to #17/18 Maryland, leading at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the nationally-ranked Terrapins, 83-76, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the young season. Fordham never wilted, rebounding from a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fordhamsports.com

Football Takes Down Lafayette, 45-10

Bronx, N.Y. – It's becoming easy to lead football game stories with the exploits of the 2022 Fordham University offense. And today was no exception. But we interrupt this exaltation of the Fordham offense with a story about the Rams' defense, a unit that held Lafayette College to 180 total yards, as Fordham defeated the Leopards, 45-10, in a Patriot League game on Jack Coffey Field.
EASTON, PA
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
COLLEGE PARK, MD
casualhoya.com

SECOND-HALF HOYAS: Georgetown Guts Green Bay

Your Georgetown Hoyas played at Cap One Arena today against Green Bay, tipping off at the ungodly hour of 11 am (This is TOO early for a basketball game). Why? Look at the game cast of the first 5-8 minutes of this game and you’ll see ugly offense on both sides with a number of turnovers.
WASHINGTON, DC
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas

Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WSLS

Patrick Henry overcomes halftime deficit, defeats Briar Woods

ROANOKE, Va. – In Region 5D action, Patrick Henry defeated Briar Woods 28-14. The Patriots, who jumped out to a 7-0 advantage, had to play catch up in the second half after trailing 14-7 at halftime. The Patriots will hit the road to face Mountain View in the Region...
ROANOKE, VA
fordhamsports.com

Squash Falls to Navy to Open Round Robin Weekend

Annapolis, Md. – (November 11, 2022) – The Fordham squash team is in Annapolis, Maryland for the annual Navy Round Robin, which opened on Friday night with the Rams taking on host Navy. Navy took the match by an 8-1 count, as the Rams had tough sledding from...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
High School Football PRO

Leesburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEESBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

