FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Sends Off Seniors with Four-Set Win on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball finished the regular season in style with a four-set victory over George Mason on Saturday afternoon in front of family, friends, and alums, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20. With the win, their fourth in the last six to end the year, the Rams finish the season with a 13-16 overall record and 7-11 mark in league play, finishing seventh in the standings.
fordhamsports.com
#17/18 Maryland Outlasts Women's Basketball
College Park, Md. – Fordham women's basketball took it to #17/18 Maryland, leading at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the nationally-ranked Terrapins, 83-76, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the young season. Fordham never wilted, rebounding from a...
fordhamsports.com
Football Takes Down Lafayette, 45-10
Bronx, N.Y. – It's becoming easy to lead football game stories with the exploits of the 2022 Fordham University offense. And today was no exception. But we interrupt this exaltation of the Fordham offense with a story about the Rams' defense, a unit that held Lafayette College to 180 total yards, as Fordham defeated the Leopards, 45-10, in a Patriot League game on Jack Coffey Field.
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
casualhoya.com
SECOND-HALF HOYAS: Georgetown Guts Green Bay
Your Georgetown Hoyas played at Cap One Arena today against Green Bay, tipping off at the ungodly hour of 11 am (This is TOO early for a basketball game). Why? Look at the game cast of the first 5-8 minutes of this game and you’ll see ugly offense on both sides with a number of turnovers.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas
Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
WSLS
Patrick Henry overcomes halftime deficit, defeats Briar Woods
ROANOKE, Va. – In Region 5D action, Patrick Henry defeated Briar Woods 28-14. The Patriots, who jumped out to a 7-0 advantage, had to play catch up in the second half after trailing 14-7 at halftime. The Patriots will hit the road to face Mountain View in the Region...
fordhamsports.com
Squash Falls to Navy to Open Round Robin Weekend
Annapolis, Md. – (November 11, 2022) – The Fordham squash team is in Annapolis, Maryland for the annual Navy Round Robin, which opened on Friday night with the Rams taking on host Navy. Navy took the match by an 8-1 count, as the Rams had tough sledding from...
Leesburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Handley High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
WTOP
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash
A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash. Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
cbs19news
Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
