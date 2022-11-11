Read full article on original website
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
United Way of Berks County announces Venture Grant Opportunity
Focusing on Health Inequities and Workforce Development Issues, United Way of Berks County has announced a one-time Venture Grant opportunity available to local 501(c)(3) nonprofits providing health and human service programs within Berks County. Venture Grants provide one-time funding to support innovative projects responding to the needs of identified community...
Four local and minority-owned businesses receive microgrant funding
Cory Varona-Corniel and Nicole Varona Cancelmo of DN Organics, Bryheem and Lavar Alston of Brotherly Love Cuts, of Fabz Food and Fit, and Casha Love of Snazzy’s Beauty Supply received funding from the Financial Lending & Innovation Collaborative (FLIC) spearheaded by Alvernia University’s O’Pake Insitute. Checks were...
Berks Weekly
Safe Berks, Lonnie Walker IV Foundation team up for raffle
Safe Berks and The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation are teaming up to offer an exciting opportunity to meet Lonnie, a Los Angeles Laker, when he plays the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 9 in Philly. Lonnie, a hometown hero and local basketball legend, led the Reading High School Red Knights to...
Hope Rescue Mission’s Patriot 5K to support homeless veterans
Hope Rescue Mission held its annual Patriot 5k Run on Saturday, November 12th at 8am at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area in Reading. There were over 250 runners of all ages who enjoyed the beautiful course through the park to support homeless Veterans at Hope Rescue Mission. Race registration and...
Indigenous films coming to Reading and Kutztown
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge, in partnership with Kutztown University, invites the public to attend screenings of Indigenous films in Reading and Kutztown during the week of November 7-11. The majority of films are free to attend. The inaugural Indigenous Film Festival...
Lights at 3 city locations turned green in recognition of Veterans Day
To honor veterans who live and work in the community, Reading Mayor Moran announced that the exterior lighting at several city owned properties will be changed to green beginning Friday, November 11, 2022, and last through the weekend. Locations include City Hall, the city-owned 5th & Penn bank building, and...
Boyertown Area Historical Society under contract to purchase the historic Bahr’s Mill
Bahr’s Mill, located at 85 Sawmill Rd, Boyertown, is a stone mill built in 1897 to house Jacob Bahr’s woodworking and grist mill business. Only minutes outside of downtown Boyertown, the property was home to a linseed oil mill from 1828 until the 1890’s, and woodworking machinery was installed in the early 1870’s.
4th annual Camel Trot & Fun Run to be held at Reading Airport
The Fourth Annual Camel Trot 5K and Fun Walk will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Reading Regional Airport. Proceeds from the event benefit The Camel Project Stop Bullying – I Care bullying elimination initiative and funding costs of its Certified Prevention Specialist program and other training.
Monica Reyes named BCCF Vice President for Programs and Initiatives
Berks County Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it has promoted Monica Reyes to Vice President for Programs and Initiatives. Reyes previously served as the Community Foundation’s Health and Human Services Program Officer. As Vice President, Reyes will manage the Community Foundation’s team of program officers and oversee grant distributions...
Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute secures first patent
Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship secured its first patent with Spark Business Incubator clients Curtis Jaques and Gerard Setteducato of Triiilax, a premier lacrosse training company dedicated to breaking socioeconomic barriers and making lacrosse an accessible game for all. “Small, private universities like Alvernia...
McMillan to serve as KU’s interim Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Dr. Laurie McMillan will serve as interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS) at Kutztown University, effective Jan. 14, 2023. McMillan has been with KU since 2020, as associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “I have learned a lot about leadership from...
Reading Pride Celebrates names Enrique Castro, Jr. as first Executive Director
Reading Pride Celebration, the organization that organizes the Reading Pride Festival, has announced the hiring of its first-ever executive director. Enrique Castro, Jr., who served as President of the Board from 2020 – 2022, was appointed by the Board of Directors with the goal of elevating the organization’s brand, overseeing the day-to-day operations, and expanding the programs that benefit the LGBTQ+ community of Berks County.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 11/14/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Interstate 78 between Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 30 (Hamburg) for Construction Work being done by a...
Blue Marsh Lake presents national Corps award to Berks Area Mountain Biking Association
On October 27, 2022 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District presented the Corps Excellence in Partnerships Award to Berks Area Mountain Biking Association (BAMBA) for their exemplary partnership work benefitting Blue Marsh Lake. This award was first given in 2001 with the support of the Corps of...
Kutztown University, Kutztown Community Partnership dedicate Keith Haring Fitness Court
Kutztown University and the Kutztown Community Partnership dedicated the Keith Haring Fitness Court with a ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 21, at the fitness court location on the corner of Baldy Street and Normal Avenue, on the KU campus. “We are proud that Kutztown University and the Borough of Kutztown is...
KidsPeace’s Berks campus receives $1 Million in PA state grant funding
KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
Visions FCU opens contact center in downtown Reading
Visions Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new Contact Center in downtown Reading on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. As they expand in Berks County, Visions joined efforts to revitalize the downtown area by investing in renovations at 35 N. 6th St. and adding local jobs to support their Contact Center operations.
Guzman secures $50K in state grant to improve the services of Helping Harvest in Berks
State Rep. Manuel Guzman D-Berks recently announced that a project that impacts his legislative district will receive a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to help improve the services of Helping Harvest in the county. The grant of $50,000 will allow Helping Harvest to purchase...
Mayor Eddie Morán, Police Chief, RSD officials address recent rash of violence
Mayor Eddie Morán, Reading Police Chief and Reading School District officials held a press conference Monday afternoon at City Hall to address the recent rash of violence.
