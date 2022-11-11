ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Berks Weekly

United Way of Berks County announces Venture Grant Opportunity

Focusing on Health Inequities and Workforce Development Issues, United Way of Berks County has announced a one-time Venture Grant opportunity available to local 501(c)(3) nonprofits providing health and human service programs within Berks County. Venture Grants provide one-time funding to support innovative projects responding to the needs of identified community...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Safe Berks, Lonnie Walker IV Foundation team up for raffle

Safe Berks and The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation are teaming up to offer an exciting opportunity to meet Lonnie, a Los Angeles Laker, when he plays the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 9 in Philly. Lonnie, a hometown hero and local basketball legend, led the Reading High School Red Knights to...
Berks Weekly

Indigenous films coming to Reading and Kutztown

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge, in partnership with Kutztown University, invites the public to attend screenings of Indigenous films in Reading and Kutztown during the week of November 7-11. The majority of films are free to attend. The inaugural Indigenous Film Festival...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Monica Reyes named BCCF Vice President for Programs and Initiatives

Berks County Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it has promoted Monica Reyes to Vice President for Programs and Initiatives. Reyes previously served as the Community Foundation’s Health and Human Services Program Officer. As Vice President, Reyes will manage the Community Foundation’s team of program officers and oversee grant distributions...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute secures first patent

Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship secured its first patent with Spark Business Incubator clients Curtis Jaques and Gerard Setteducato of Triiilax, a premier lacrosse training company dedicated to breaking socioeconomic barriers and making lacrosse an accessible game for all. “Small, private universities like Alvernia...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Pride Celebrates names Enrique Castro, Jr. as first Executive Director

Reading Pride Celebration, the organization that organizes the Reading Pride Festival, has announced the hiring of its first-ever executive director. Enrique Castro, Jr., who served as President of the Board from 2020 – 2022, was appointed by the Board of Directors with the goal of elevating the organization’s brand, overseeing the day-to-day operations, and expanding the programs that benefit the LGBTQ+ community of Berks County.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 11/14/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Interstate 78 between Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 30 (Hamburg) for Construction Work being done by a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

KidsPeace’s Berks campus receives $1 Million in PA state grant funding

KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.
TEMPLE, PA
Berks Weekly

Visions FCU opens contact center in downtown Reading

Visions Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of their new Contact Center in downtown Reading on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. As they expand in Berks County, Visions joined efforts to revitalize the downtown area by investing in renovations at 35 N. 6th St. and adding local jobs to support their Contact Center operations.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
