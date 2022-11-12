Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
fordhamsports.com
#17/18 Maryland Outlasts Women's Basketball
College Park, Md. – Fordham women's basketball took it to #17/18 Maryland, leading at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the nationally-ranked Terrapins, 83-76, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the young season. Fordham never wilted, rebounding from a...
fordhamsports.com
Squash Posts Pair of Wins at Navy Round Robin
Annapolis, Md. – (November 12, 2022) – Day two of the Navy Round Robin is in the books and the Fordham squash team posted two wins on Saturday, improving the team record to 7-2 on the season. Fordham opened day two with an early morning 6-3 win over...
fordhamsports.com
Football Takes Down Lafayette, 45-10
Bronx, N.Y. – It's becoming easy to lead football game stories with the exploits of the 2022 Fordham University offense. And today was no exception. But we interrupt this exaltation of the Fordham offense with a story about the Rams' defense, a unit that held Lafayette College to 180 total yards, as Fordham defeated the Leopards, 45-10, in a Patriot League game on Jack Coffey Field.
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Rallies to Defeat George Mason in Five on Friday
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball and George Mason went the distance on Friday night in front of a big Rose Hill Gym crowd for Senior weekend. The Rams rallied furiously in the fifth set to take the victory, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11. With the win, Fordham improves to 12-16 overall and 6-11 in league action.
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Sends Off Seniors with Four-Set Win on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball finished the regular season in style with a four-set victory over George Mason on Saturday afternoon in front of family, friends, and alums, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20. With the win, their fourth in the last six to end the year, the Rams finish the season with a 13-16 overall record and 7-11 mark in league play, finishing seventh in the standings.
fordhamsports.com
Cross Country Concludes Season at NCAA Regional
Bronx, N.Y. – (November 11, 2022) – The Fordham cross country teams concluded their 2022 season on Friday, as the Rams took part in the NCAA Northeast Regional, held at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. For the men's race, Fordham placed 19th in the team standings out...
fordhamsports.com
Football Hosts Lafayette on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 Patriot League season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by hosting the Lafayette College Leopards on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, November 11, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for...
fordhamsports.com
Squash Falls to Navy to Open Round Robin Weekend
Annapolis, Md. – (November 11, 2022) – The Fordham squash team is in Annapolis, Maryland for the annual Navy Round Robin, which opened on Friday night with the Rams taking on host Navy. Navy took the match by an 8-1 count, as the Rams had tough sledding from...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas
Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
