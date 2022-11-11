Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
wfxrtv.com
UVA Press Conference
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
wfxrtv.com
3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia
The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia. The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. Furry Friends:...
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
NBC 29 News
UVA community comes together to mourn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students came together to grieve the loss of three of their fellow students on UVA Grounds. The Lawn was lit up on Monday, November 14, with thousands mourning the loss of three UVA football players. “It’s a terrible tragedy in itself. You know,...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Franklin News Post
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
Former Arlington football player killed in UVA mass shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player was one of three killed in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA). According to UVA, the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting as UVA football players Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami.
cbs19news
UPDATED: Three killed in shooting at UVA
UPDATE 4:35 a.m.: The University of Virginia Police Department reports three people have been killed in a late Sunday night shooting on Grounds. Two other people were injured. At this time, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect while the search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, continues. UPDATE:...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
NBC 29 News
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
Franklin News Post
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
UV Cavalier Daily
Bryan Silva arrested by Charlottesville Police Department following social media threats against U.Va.
Charlottesville Police arrested Bryan Silva Monday evening following a string of threatening social media posts Silva had made throughout the week, including a video of weapons ammunition. Silva has been convicted of multiple counts of prior possession of an illegal firearm and cannot own ammunition. CPD was made aware of...
Virginia leaders respond to UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other political leaders in and from Virginia shared their thoughts and condolences after a shooting at University of Virginia in which three people died and two others were hurt on the campus in Charlottesville Sunday. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted: This […]
gobblercountry.com
Our Sorrows are Real, and Our Hearts are Heavy for the University of Virginia
It is with heavy hearts that we here at Gobbler Country offer our most sincere condolences for the tragic and senseless loss of your fellow students. There are never enough words or emotions that can salve the aches that come from such a terrible event. Whatever the decisions, wherever and...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones taken into custody in Henrico
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the students killed in the shooting as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.
NBC 29 News
Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need. Members of the Freeway Disciples gathered in Tonsler Park Sunday, November 13, to give out food to the homeless. They say since it’s cold out and Thanksgiving is coming up, they wanted to offer some warm meals.
