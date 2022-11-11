ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

UVA Press Conference

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia

The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at University of Virginia. The University of Virginia Police Department says a shelter-in-place is in effect after a shooting incident on Culbreth Road. Furry Friends:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA community comes together to mourn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students came together to grieve the loss of three of their fellow students on UVA Grounds. The Lawn was lit up on Monday, November 14, with thousands mourning the loss of three UVA football players. “It’s a terrible tragedy in itself. You know,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former Arlington football player killed in UVA mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player was one of three killed in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA). According to UVA, the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting as UVA football players Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UPDATED: Three killed in shooting at UVA

UPDATE 4:35 a.m.: The University of Virginia Police Department reports three people have been killed in a late Sunday night shooting on Grounds. Two other people were injured. At this time, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect while the search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, continues. UPDATE:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Virginia leaders respond to UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other political leaders in and from Virginia shared their thoughts and condolences after a shooting at University of Virginia in which three people died and two others were hurt on the campus in Charlottesville Sunday. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted: This […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need. Members of the Freeway Disciples gathered in Tonsler Park Sunday, November 13, to give out food to the homeless. They say since it’s cold out and Thanksgiving is coming up, they wanted to offer some warm meals.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy