Annapolis, MD

Squash Posts Pair of Wins at Navy Round Robin

Annapolis, Md. – (November 12, 2022) – Day two of the Navy Round Robin is in the books and the Fordham squash team posted two wins on Saturday, improving the team record to 7-2 on the season. Fordham opened day two with an early morning 6-3 win over...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
#17/18 Maryland Outlasts Women's Basketball

College Park, Md. – Fordham women's basketball took it to #17/18 Maryland, leading at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the nationally-ranked Terrapins, 83-76, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the young season. Fordham never wilted, rebounding from a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Football Takes Down Lafayette, 45-10

Bronx, N.Y. – It's becoming easy to lead football game stories with the exploits of the 2022 Fordham University offense. And today was no exception. But we interrupt this exaltation of the Fordham offense with a story about the Rams' defense, a unit that held Lafayette College to 180 total yards, as Fordham defeated the Leopards, 45-10, in a Patriot League game on Jack Coffey Field.
EASTON, PA
Football Hosts Lafayette on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 Patriot League season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by hosting the Lafayette College Leopards on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, November 11, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for...
EASTON, PA
Women's Basketball at Nationally-Ranked Maryland Sunday for First Road Game

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (2-0) heads to the road for the first time this year on Sunday at #17/18 Maryland (1-1). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on BIG+ and WFUVSports.org. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set amount of money for each three-pointer or steal this year, or make a one-time gift to the program. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to Fordham women's basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have 10 made threes and a whopping 33 steals already! Thank you for your support!
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Volleyball Sends Off Seniors with Four-Set Win on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball finished the regular season in style with a four-set victory over George Mason on Saturday afternoon in front of family, friends, and alums, 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20. With the win, their fourth in the last six to end the year, the Rams finish the season with a 13-16 overall record and 7-11 mark in league play, finishing seventh in the standings.
FAIRFAX, VA
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas

Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

