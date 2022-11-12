Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The three-story...
wdrb.com
Top prep standout D.J. Wagner, grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner, picks Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – D.J. Wagner, the grandson of former University of Louisville great (and current director of basketball operations) Milt Wagner and son of John Calipari’s first one-and-done player at Memphis, Dajuan Wagner, has made his much anticipated college choice. There was little surprise in the announcement...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Loss to Wright State reminder of the harsh test Louisville basketball faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — So where do you want to begin to explain why Kenny Payne is still waiting to celebrate the joy of winning his first regular-season game as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach?. Probably with the inbounds play his guys bungled with 8.4 seconds...
WLKY.com
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
wdrb.com
Out for Blood: Ky. Blood Center urges UK fans to donate during 35th Annual 'Big Blue Crush'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will out-donate Tennessee fans during the 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive. The friendly competition between Wildcat and Vols fans helps raise much-needed blood every year. This year's Big Blue Crush started Nov. 14 and continues for the rest of the week.
WLKY.com
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, they have one more game left in their three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 season, and it will come against Appalachian State. The Cardinals are off to an inauspicious 0-2 start to the...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville's 4-game win streak ends in 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I could sit here and take the Louisville coaching staff to task for wasting much of the first half of Saturday’s 31-16 loss at No. 10 Clemson by playing a compromised quarterback in a painfully conservative offensive game plan. (What happened to the expected...
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
wdrb.com
Louisville social club supporting local businesses, artists celebrates first anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social club that supports new local businesses and creators celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday. The Somebody Society held an event with around a dozen vendors at Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville. Local designer Lexie DeLain founded the social club in hopes of bringing people together and promoting local businesses.
WBKO
KSP responds to jail riot
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Med Center Health Foundation hosts Charity Ball for their "Community Clinic" and "Dental Clinic"
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks with the media after the Cardinals hosted Wright State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 12. The Cardinals lost 73-72 to Wright State. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
wdrb.com
Viral eastern Kentucky coal miner was honorary 'Y' during timeout at UK basketball game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month, Michael McGuire and his son went viral after he attended a UK men's basketball scrimmage right after getting off from work at Excel Mining. He was still wearing his work clothes and had coal on his face. UK coach John Calipari promised his family...
wdrb.com
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023. The Louisville-based music festival posted a thread on Twitter and said:. Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival...
Meet one visionary behind west Louisville's first hospital in over 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are just months away from starting to build what will be west Louisville's first hospital in more than 100 years. They were seen Thursday, working to clear the lot on 28th and Broadway for construction. This comes after extensive community feedback, where Norton Healthcare leaders...
