Stony Brook, NY

Porterville Recorder

Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game win streak

Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bobcats take on Dartmouth. Quinnipiac went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.
HAMDEN, CT
Porterville Recorder

Saint Peter's Peacocks to host Bucknell Bison Tuesday

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter's Peacocks play the Bucknell Bison. Saint Peter's finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Peacocks gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season. Bucknell finished 9-23 overall with...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Texas A&M 73, Army 49

ARMY (1-2) Hunter 5-9 2-2 12, Brown 0-5 2-2 2, Ericson 2-7 2-2 8, Lithgow 1-5 0-2 2, McNaughton 2-4 0-0 4, Ainsworth 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 3-9 0-0 7, Madison 1-2 0-0 2, Laguna 0-0 0-0 0, Rhine 0-1 0-0 0, Richman 1-4 0-0 3, Strippoli 0-0 1-2 1, George 0-0 0-0 0, Kearney 1-1 3-4 6, Warren 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 17-48 10-16 49.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

