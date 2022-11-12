Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans host the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Michigan State went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Spartans gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season. Kentucky finished 6-5...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO