Fairfax, VA

Post Register

Timberlake's 23 help Towson knock off Pennsylvania 80-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake's 23 points helped Towson defeat Penn 80-74 on Sunday night. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-0). Cameron Holden scored 17 points and added three steals. Charles Thompson recorded 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.
TOWSON, MD
Post Register

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. The violence that also wounded two students erupted near a parking garage and sent the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Post Register

Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

