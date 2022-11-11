Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
Williamson said he loved the energy his team brought to the table every single game.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
James Harden’s Tweet Following 76ers’ Win Over Hawks
James Harden returned to the 76ers' bench on Saturday night as they faced the Hawks.
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Watch: Kawhi Leonard's beef with the Spurs was the feud nobody expected | Part One
It’s incredible how much Kawhi Leonard fit the San Antonio Spurs' ethos. A reclusive team-first superstar, who rarely showed emotions and only cared about hooping. San Antonio is a model franchise that’s often been called bland, boring, or as I like to say — sauceless but whatever you wanna call them, their success on the court has spoken volumes. On paper, Kawhi and the Spurs were a match made in heaven who appeared to be locked in with each other until the end of time. Except, the relationship that seemed to be unbreakable from the outside ultimately deteriorated behind the scenes, resulting in a messy divorce. But to truly appreciate the tenderness of this beef you have to understand that it’s arguably the most improbable feud that occurred in NBA history. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Ryan Simmons Art direction by: Michael Das.
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
