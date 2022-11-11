ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team

Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard's beef with the Spurs was the feud nobody expected | Part One

It’s incredible how much Kawhi Leonard fit the San Antonio Spurs' ethos. A reclusive team-first superstar, who rarely showed emotions and only cared about hooping. San Antonio is a model franchise that’s often been called bland, boring, or as I like to say — sauceless but whatever you wanna call them, their success on the court has spoken volumes. On paper, Kawhi and the Spurs were a match made in heaven who appeared to be locked in with each other until the end of time. Except, the relationship that seemed to be unbreakable from the outside ultimately deteriorated behind the scenes, resulting in a messy divorce. But to truly appreciate the tenderness of this beef you have to understand that it’s arguably the most improbable feud that occurred in NBA history. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Ryan Simmons Art direction by: Michael Das.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer

The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
BOSTON, MA

