The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Washington Missourian
Borgia travels to Blair Oaks
After a one-year hiatus, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights once again are playing for a district championship.
Washington Missourian
Borgia boys soccer advances to state semifinals, Posinski leads swimmers
Two St. Francis Borgia sports teams brought home glory Saturday. Borgia's soccer Knights (13-9) blasted Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Duchesne (10-18) Saturday afternoon at home, 7-0, to advance to the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals next Friday in Fenton.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen president
Democrat Megan Green was the big winner in the race to be president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, but she may face a challenge from a fellow Democrat in just a few months. Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen …. Democrat Megan Green was the...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
myleaderpaper.com
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews surprised dozens of elementary school students Friday in the Ritenour School District.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
vandaliaradio.com
Could see a light dusting of snow tonight
We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man reportedly falls asleep before accident on I-55 near Imperial
A De Soto man was injured after he reportedly fell asleep while driving south on I-55. An SUV he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer south of Imperial Main Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Larry E. Clark, 26, was...
St. Louis area snow pictures from Fox 2 viewers
ST. LOUIS — Here are a few snow photos submitted by Fox 2 viewers. Residents of St. Louis and surrounding areas were surprised to see snow on Saturday morning.
KOMU
Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man
OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
