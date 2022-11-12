ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night

Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67

A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
FESTUS, MO
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks

The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
BARNHART, MO
5 On Your Side

Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
vandaliaradio.com

Could see a light dusting of snow tonight

We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man

OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
OWENSVILLE, MO

