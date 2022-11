WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington put out a fire in the city’s center on Saturday evening. Reports of the fire, located at 120 East Main Street, began shortly after the start of the 4 o’clock hour. A plume of smoke and flames were visible emitting from a building in the area. Firefighters were using hoses and a ladder truck to help put down the fire.

