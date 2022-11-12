Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Royal Reunion
In his latest blog, Gene Principe looks back at last season's first-round series between the Oilers and Kings before they reunite at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world. It's known for it's Hollywood stars, the TV and movie industries, and of course, its sunshine, sand and surf.
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray back, will start for Maple Leafs against Penguins
Jokiharju cleared to return for Sabres; Chabot out for Senators with concussion. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matt Murray will start when the Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Capitals
After falling to the Capitals in D.C. on Friday, the two teams meet again on Sunday night, this time in Tampa. 6:45 | Ok just kidding, refs actually rule that Koepke had scored 19 seconds before when he swept home a backhander for his first NHL goal. Either way, it's 5-1, Bolts.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (10-6-0) AT OTTAWA SENATORS (5-8-1) 5:30 PM | CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE. The New York Islanders open their next road swing against the Ottawa Senators on Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Islanders come into Monday's game after a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
Sergachev's four points power Lightning past Capitals
TAMPA -- Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists in the first period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Sergachev is the first defenseman to have four points in a period since Morgan Rielly did it with...
NHL
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. KINGS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Los Angeles. The Flames wrap up a quick two-game homestand, welcoming the Los Angeles Kings to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 6:30 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Washington on Friday. The most important sequence in this game occurred early in the second period. At 1:56, the Lightning received a five-minute power play after Nick Aube-Kubel was assessed a match penalty. At the time, the Caps led, 1-0. Not only did the Lightning not score on the major, they yielded a goal at 7:03 to Sonny Milano (who was serving the penalty for Aube-Kubel) when he exited the penalty box.
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
