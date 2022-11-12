ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iee35_0j85nQlS00
1 of 13

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.

Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the Capitals and said he was thinking much more about helping his new team than going up against Tampa Bay.

“As a group we came together with the urgency that we really wanted this win,” Kuemper said. “You could see it in our play right from the start, and it was nice to see everyone get rewarded.”

Sonny Milano scored twice and Anthony Mantha and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal for Washington, which avoided a second consecutive loss after dropping six of its previous eight games. The Capitals won despite playing almost two periods down a forward after Nicolas Aube-Kubel was given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, who did not return and was not doing well afterward, according to coach Jon Cooper.

“Not great,” Cooper said. “He obviously couldn’t come back. That’s a tough hit. That defines the word blindside. It’s too bad we’re playing them again (Sunday) because I doubt he will be around to see the game.”

The Lightning finished the game with half the defensemen they started with after losing Foote and then Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak, who laid out to block shots from Alex Ovechkin.

“That’s championship pedigree,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “That’s what you have to do to win in this league, and it’s engrained in guys. It’s tough to see when you see really good defensemen having to go out and eat those shots, but they’ve been doing that for their whole careers here and that’s why they’re so valuable.”

The Capitals, coached by assistant Kevin McCarthy with Peter Laviolette in COVID-19 protocols, killed off the entirety of Aube-Kubel’s 5-minute penalty, which came after a fight broke out between Patrick Maroon and Garnet Hathaway during the officials’ review of the head shot. With tensions high all night, a line brawl broke out with 5:40 left in the third period, resulting in two fights and 26 minutes worth of penalties.

Milano’s goal on a breakaway out of the penalty box 7 seconds after he finished serving Milano’s time was his first since signing with Washington after the season began and getting called up 13 games in. With the pass to spring Milano, John Carlson picked up the primary assist, becoming the first defenseman in Capitals history to reach 600 points and moving into fifth on the franchise scoring list.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Carlson said. “A lot of crazy experiences, and I’m just glad to do it here.”

Rookie Nick Perbix broke up Kuemper’s shutout bid late, Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 24 shots and the defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning have lost two in a row and six of their past seven.

“We want to get back on track,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We just got to stick with it. You can’t get frustrated, that’s the bottom line. We believe in ourselves, but it’ll be good to get these guys once again.”

UP NEXT

The Lightning host the Capitals on Sunday night in the second game of the teams’ home-and-home series.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KING 5

Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Parise took a cross-ice pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau after untangling himself from a Columbus player in the neutral zone. A penalty was about to be called as Parise scored. “That goal is scored because of will and his work ethic,″ Islanders coach Lane Lambert said of the 38-year-old Parise. “A great play by him.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak

LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Columbus' Werenski suffers season-ending shoulder injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets lost Zach Werenski for the rest of the season with a separated shoulder and torn labrum, the team announced Friday. The team also said Nick Blankenburg will be out six to eight weeks with a fractured ankle. Werenski collided awkwardly with the boards attempting a hit on the Flyers’ Travis Konecny late in the first period of Thursday’s game. Blankenburg was injured midway through the third period but played the rest of the game and scored an empty-netter to seal the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia. The Columbus defense also is without Adam Boqvist, who broke a foot in an Oct. 25 home loss to Arizona.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team’s 8-0 start at the old Boston Garden in 1983-84. “I think everyone’s contributing and playing for the team. I think that’s the biggest thing right now,” Bergeron said. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes

It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Canadiens Must Make Most of Hoffman Hot Streak with Trade

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman is proving he has something left in the tank and, most importantly from the Habs’ perspective, in trade value. With three goals in his last two games, Hoffman’s making a strong case he can be a worthwhile contributor to any playoff-bound team’s Stanley Cup hopes. And, if any such hypothetical trade helps dash those of the Habs in the process, why not?
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy