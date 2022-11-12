ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WT: Why I'm excited for Byrum Brown's first start at USF

Byrum Brown is the only USF commitment or signee that I’ve ever gone to see twice while in high school. In October 2019, I rolled my Hyundai Elantra into Valdosta, Ga. to see former Bulls commit Tate Rodemaker, then trekked east along a dark, lonely US-84 before hooking onto I-95 to finish my first trip to East Carolina.
ROLESVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy