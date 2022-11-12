Byrum Brown is the only USF commitment or signee that I’ve ever gone to see twice while in high school. In October 2019, I rolled my Hyundai Elantra into Valdosta, Ga. to see former Bulls commit Tate Rodemaker, then trekked east along a dark, lonely US-84 before hooking onto I-95 to finish my first trip to East Carolina.

ROLESVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO