ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskers.com

Huskers Announce Nine Additions to Track and Field Program

Interim head coach Justin St. Clair announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the Nebraska track and field program on Tuesday. Representing four different states and two countries, the nine additions are made up of six high school signees and three transfers from Kansas State totaling 14 state championships, a second-team All-American performance and a bronze medal at the World U20 Championships.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers, Jays Set for Top 25 Battle in Omaha

#22/#22 Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) vs. #20/#21 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Ryan Athletic Center/D.J. Sokol Arena - Omaha, Nebraska. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM) Huskers.com, Huskers App. No....
OMAHA, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Wrap Up Fall Season at Bonita Bay Classic

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Nebraska men's tennis team wrapped up its fall season at the Bonita Bay Classic held in Florida over the weekend. The Huskers left the Sunshine State with 10 wins as team over the three-day tournament, accumulating seven singles victories along with a trio of doubles wins.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall at Ohio State, 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match at No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won the first two sets, 31-29 and 25-21, before the Huskers got on the board with a 28-26 win in set three. But Ohio State finished off the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.
COLUMBUS, OH
huskers.com

Morales Announces Seven Swim and Dive Signees

Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced the signing of five swimmers and a pair of experienced divers to boost NU's swimming and diving program in 2023-24 on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The seven-member class features four international swimmers, representing four countries, along with the No. 5 recruit in Kentucky and divers...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy