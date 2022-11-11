Read full article on original website
Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession. During a sitdown interview with CNN, Bezos told CNN Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas that he advises consumers to slow down on huge purchases such as new vehicles, televisions, and appliances during this time period, noting that consumers should save some “dry powder” in case of an eventual economic downturn.
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
